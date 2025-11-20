Alouettes extend Global kicker José Maltos Díaz

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that their Global kicker, José Maltos Díaz, has signed a contract extension keeping him with the team through 2027.

Maltos Diaz (five-foot-10, 221 pounds) suited up for 18 regular season games, both playoff games, and the Grey Cup. The Mexican kicker broke the single-season franchise field-goal record previously held by David Duval since 2009 (55), by putting 58 kicks through the uprights (first in the CFL).

112th GREY CUP

“José has become a great insurance policy for us,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “He has really improved over the last few years, working hard to reach the level we expect. He excels when the pressure is highest — it’s the mark of great players.”

Last July, the 34-year-old set a team record with a 58-yard field goal to lead the Alouettes to victory in Calgary. On 67 kickoffs, he accumulated 4,222 yards. This year, he led the CFL in points (210) and finished third in field-goal percentage (89.2 per cent).

He was selected by Ottawa in the 2019 CFL–LFA Draft. In 2013, he took part in the New Orleans Saints’ training camp.