Trevor Harris: ‘I’m somewhere between retiring and just hitting my prime’

REGINA — Trevor Harris has spent time with five different franchises during his CFL career, but he hopes that when it’s all said and done, he’s remembered as wearing one specific uniform.

That bond between Harris and the province of Saskatchewan was already special, but was made even more so after the pivot led the Roughriders to a win in the 112th Grey Cup.

“I hope I get to retire as a Roughrider, and I hope that’s what I’m remembered as,” said the pivot in his end-of-season media availability.

112th GREY CUP

Harris did not mention whether that retirement is coming sooner or later, but shared how he feels that his best football is still ahead.

“I’m somewhere between retiring and just hitting my prime,” said the 112th Grey Cup MVP. “I know I said last year that physical deterioration wouldn’t be what retires me, and I’d still maintain that. And I said last year I felt like my best football was in front of me, and if there is more football in front of me, I’d still maintain that. I feel like I have better football in front of me, if that’s what God has in store for me.”

The Roughriders celebrated in the streets of Regina on Tuesday after winning the Grey Cup for the first time since 2013. Harris was grateful to see how much it means to everyone who cares about the Green and White.

“Seeing the look on people’s faces, and just looking up at our people on the trucks, and just saying: ‘thank you’,” said the quarterback.

Now it’s a question of whether or not the Riders will be able to keep the group together as they attempt to go for two in a row.

Head coach Corey Mace didn’t hold back when asked about his quarterback and the possibility that he’ll be under centre again in 2026.

“I love Trevor man, and I’ve been very vocal about that, and I’m not going to start mincing my words now,” said Mace. “But I love him enough to respect any time that he may need to make that decision for himself and his family. I think everybody understands the kind of sacrifice it is for anybody to go on a journey like this as a football player, to be the quarterback of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and everything that that entails is probably another notch. He has an amazing family, an amazing supporting cast at his house. And I know that you know what they feel is super important to Trevor, and it’s super important to me. But if he says, I want to play, I’d like us to do everything to make sure it’s in the Green and White.”