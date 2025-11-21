112th Grey Cup caps successful 2025 season

TORONTO — The 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on November 16 drew major audiences, while attracting record online engagement across the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) digital and social media platforms.

The broadcast of the 112th Grey Cup on TSN, RDS and CTV averaged a 4.03 million average minute audience (AMA), representing a 12 per cent gain over 2024. A total of 10 million fans tuned in with a peak audience of 5.01 million – an 11 per cent increase from the year prior, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders closed out their fifth Grey Cup championship.

112th GREY CUP

» Riders take down Alouettes to win 112th Grey Cup

» 3 Grey Cup MVPs that weren’t named MVP

» Landry’s takeaways from the 112th Grey Cup

» Trevor Harris named the Most Valuable Player of the 112th Grey Cup

» Samuel Emilus named the Most Valuable Canadian of the 112th Grey Cup

Viewership in the 25-54 demographic drew a 1.24 million AMA for an increase of 12 per cent. An AMA of 4.09 million tuned into mgk’s performance in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, where audience demographics skewed younger than the rest of the Grey Cup broadcast with over half of viewers under the age of 54.

The broadcast also saw growth in viewership from the country’s three most populous markets – Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal – generating a 1.64 million AMA, representing a 10 per cent increase and the third consecutive year of growth amongst these markets.

The CFL’s online platforms and social channels drew record engagement throughout Grey Cup Week with fans focusing on Canada’s largest single-day sporting event.

GREY CUP WEEK – CFL/LCF-OPERATED ONLINE METRICS (YOY)

36.34M total impressions on social | +172 per cent

1.69M total engagements on social | +115 per cent

11.43M total video views on social | +126 per cent

Growth in followers on social | +567 per cent

Website page views | +69 per cent

Website active users | +79 per cent

The 2026 season schedule will be announced on December 9 with all roads leading to the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

The upcoming off-season officially gets underway with the 2026 Winter Meetings in Calgary from January 13-15.