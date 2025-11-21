5 PFF Stats that stand out from the 112th Grey Cup

If you feel that this article is heavy on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, well, it’s because it is.

You don’t win a Grey Cup without several of your players putting together a standout performance.

That’s exactly what happened in Winnipeg, with the Riders playing solid football on both sides of the ball on their way to a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup.

Here are five PFF stats that stand out from that game.

112th GREY CUP

SAMUEL EMILUS | TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVERS | 9 COMBINED RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Two of the top Canadian receivers in the league took centre stage on Sunday. Samuel Emilus and Tyson Philpot combined for nine receiving first downs, according to PFF, consistently extending drives and giving their offences stability in a tense, defence-driven championship game.

Philpot continued his rise as one of the league’s most dynamic young playmakers, finishing with five receptions for 87 yards and serving as Montreal’s most reliable target. Emilus, meanwhile, delivered exactly what CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile predicted he would, using his precise route running and strong hands to haul in 10 catches for 108 yards. Their production highlighted the increasing impact Canadian receivers are having across the CFL, particularly in high leverage moments.

AJ OUELLETTE | RUNNING BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 6 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

In the biggest stage of them all, AJ Ouellette looked every bit the workhorse back Saskatchewan hoped he would be when they brought him to Regina. He led all players with six missed tackles forced, a testament to both his physical running style and the Riders commitment to staying balanced on offence.

His 17 carries for 83 yards were hard earned, but it was the 57 yards after contact that truly defined his performance. Ouellette turned what appeared to be short gains into drive-moving plays, wearing down Montreal’s front and helping the Riders control tempo throughout the game. In a matchup where field position and ball security were vital, his ability to keep drives alive was one of Saskatchewan’s biggest advantages.

TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 2.09 SECONDS TIME TO THROW

Trevor Harris has built a career on timing, precision, and efficiency, and all three were on full display in his MVP performance. His time to throw of 2.09 seconds not only beat his season average of 2.18 seconds but also served as the perfect counterpunch to Montreal’s pass rush and aggressive coverage schemes.

By getting the ball out quickly, Harris neutralized pressure packages, kept the offence ahead of the chains, and allowed his playmakers to do the rest. It was vintage Harris: decisive reads, sharp ball placement, and complete command of the moment. In a tight championship game, his ability to operate at that speed (while still completing passes at a record pace) was one of the most significant factors in Saskatchewan lifting the Grey Cup.

MARCUS SAYLES | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 0 COMPLETIONS ALLOWED

Marcus Sayles turned in one of the most complete defensive performances of the night. He not only created two turnovers, an interception and a pivotal fumble recovery, but also shut down every target thrown his way. PFF charted three passes in his direction, and all three fell incomplete, with Sayles generating two forced incompletions on top of his pick.

In a matchup where Montreal attempted to attack Saskatchewan’s secondary with quick hitters and intermediate timing routes, Sayles’ discipline and technique stood out. His ability to close throwing windows was instrumental in preventing the Als from building any rhythm through the air. On a night full of strong defensive showings, Sayles’ effort may have been the most dominant.

HABAKKUK BALDONADO | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 7 TOTAL PRESSURES

Habakkuk Baldonado played some of his best football when Saskatchewan needed it most. According to PFF, the Global defensive lineman led all players with seven total pressures, finishing with one quarterback hit and six hurries, matching his Western Final output from the week before.

His burst off the line and ability to collapse the pocket forced Davis Alexander out of his spot and prevented Montreal from stretching the field vertically. Over the last two games of the 2025 season, Baldonado produced 14 total pressures, turning himself into one of the most disruptive defenders of the Riders playoff run. For a player who has steadily climbed the depth chart, this Grey Cup performance felt like a true breakout moment.