Argos bring back American DL Ralph Holley

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday that the team has signed American defensive lineman Ralph Holley.

Holley (six-foot-one, 285 pounds) returns to Toronto after leaving for an opportunity with the Cleveland Browns in January. The Western Michigan product joined the Argos late in 2023, but when he got his chance to play in 2024, he did not disappoint.

Holley finished tied for first in the CFL in sacks with eight, while chipping in 22 defensive tackles and one forced fumble in 16 games. Holley played in all three post-season games in 2024, culminating in a Grey Cup championship in November.

The Michigan native played 50 games at WMU, racking up 138 tackles, 45.5 for loss, 20.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He was named first-team All-Conference in 2020 and Second-Team in 2021.