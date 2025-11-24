5 stats that defined the 2025 season

TORONTO — What a season.

The 2025 CFL campaign offered a lot of exciting football, with plenty of high scoring games and last second finishes to go around.

However, when it was all said and done, the “defence wins championships” mantra stood true once more.

The two teams left standing in the 112th Grey Cup possessed the top two defences in the CFL, while the No. 1 seed in the East Division featured a playmaking defence of its own.

To win it all, you have to do it all. The Riders were ultimately the team that featured the most excellence on both sides of the ball.

Here are five stats that defined the 2025 CFL season.

73.6 – COMPLETION PERCENTAGE BY TREVOR HARRIS

Trevor Harris delivered one of the most efficient quarterbacking seasons in recent memory, finishing with a league best 73.6 completion percentage.

It was not simply a product of short throws or a conservative system. Harris consistently made the right read, attacked tight windows and kept Saskatchewan’s offence among the most balanced in the league. His precision helped sustain long drives, protect his defence and keep the Riders firmly in control of games throughout the year. It was the foundation of Saskatchewan’s rise to their 112th Grey Cup championship.

41 – TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS BY NATHAN ROURKE

Nathan Rourke reminded everyone why he is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the CFL.

His 41 total touchdowns were a product of explosive passing plays, red zone mastery and his trademark ability to extend plays when protection broke down.

Even in games where the Lions struggled defensively, Rourke kept BC competitive with sheer offensive force. His season was a showcase of elite talent, leadership and playmaking, reaffirming his status as a perennial Most Outstanding Player contender.

22.7 – POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME BY SASKATCHEWAN

The Riders defence was the backbone of their championship run, giving up only 22.7 points per game to lead the league.

Saskatchewan excelled at closing out games, limiting big plays and forcing opponents to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns. With dominant performances along the defensive line, active linebackers and a secondary that communicated at a high level, the Riders consistently suffocated opposing offences.

It was a complete unit that played fast, physical football from Week 1 to the Grey Cup.

338.4 – YARDS PER GAME ALLOWED BY MONTREAL

Montreal’s defence may not have received the same national spotlight as Saskatchewan’s, but it quietly produced one of the most disciplined and effective seasons in the CFL.

Allowing just 338.4 yards per game, the Alouettes limited explosive plays better than almost any other team. Their defensive front disrupted timing, their linebackers ran well sideline to sideline and their secondary rarely surrendered easy completions. Even when the offence dealt with injury, Montreal’s defence kept them in the hunt every week all the way to their second Grey Cup appearance in three yards under Jason Maas.

27 – INTERCEPTIONS MADE BY HAMILTON

Hamilton finished the year with a league leading 27 interceptions, forming one of the most dangerous ball hawking secondaries in the CFL.

Whether it was jumping routes, disguising coverages or capitalizing on tipped passes, the Ticats consistently found ways to flip momentum. Their ability to create turnovers kept them competitive in tight games and regularly put their offence in favourable field position.

Even against elite quarterbacks, Hamilton’s defence held its own through smart positioning and aggressive play. Jamal Peters and Stavros Katsantonis both finished tied for first in picks with six, alongside three other players. It was the perfect complement to an explosive offence led by Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler.