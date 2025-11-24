MMQB: 3 questions to set the table for 2026

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but it’s true: another off-season is upon us.

And with staples like the opening of free agency and the 2026 CFL Draft to look forward to down the road, here are three questions to help set the table for what should be an interesting winter.

I know I’m fascinated to what the eventual answer will be for all three.

RELATED

» Riders take down Alouettes to win 112th Grey Cup

» Landry’s takeaways from the 112th Grey Cup

» 3 Grey Cup MVPs that weren’t named MVP

» 5 PFF Stats that stand out from the 112th Grey Cup

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

HOW MUCH DO THE RIDERS RUN IT BACK?

It sure does feel like Saskatchewan’s triumph at the 112th Grey Cup is the beginning of something special. Led by head coach Corey Mace, a Grey Cup champion in just his second year, the Roughriders have the right guy calling the shots to take a run at a 2026 repeat. The next step is finding out how similar next year’s roster will be.

The official pending free agents list has yet to be released, but Saskatchewan’s list of potential free agents is a who’s who from this past season. Leading the list is quarterback Trevor Harris, who’s currently contemplating his future after being named Grey Cup MVP at the age of 39.

Harris is joined on offence by several cornerstones including AJ Ouellette, KeeSean Johnson, Dohnte Meyers, Samuel Emilus and Jermarcus Hardrick. Defensively, the list of Riders free agents includes Malik Carney, Mike Rose, Tevaughn Campbell, A.J. Allen, Micah Johnson, and C.J. Reavis .

Now, you can bet on Saskatchewan retaining the majority of their free agents. Players, coaches, and management all realize the opportunity in front of them. But as Winnipeg has learned over the last five years, the Grey Cup “tax” can sometimes force a few difficult decisions. I’m curious how that may, or may not, impact the Riders.

WHO’S THE NEXT HEAD COACH IN TORONTO?

Ryan Dinwiddie’s decision to leave the Argonauts to join Ottawa as head coach and general manager leaves the former with an important decision to make. Because, despite missing the playoffs in 2025, let’s not forget what Toronto accomplished with Dinwiddie at the helm. That would be two Grey Cup wins mixed in with four straight trips to the Eastern Final.

So far, TSN’s Dave Naylor has reported that Toronto interviewed numerous internal candidates including co-defensive coordinator Kevin Eiben, special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan, and receivers coach Pete Costanza. Naylor also reported that the Argos interviewed former Ottawa and BC head coach Rick Campbell for their vacant job.

Whatever road Toronto opts to go down, filling Dinwiddie’s shoes won’t be easy.

IS BO COMING BACK?

It’s clear Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at the highest level. His back-to-back nods as East Division Most Outstanding Player speak to that, as do the almost 11,000 yards he’s put up over the last two seasons in Hamilton. But Mitchell’s ability to get the job done isn’t the only thing at play here. He also needs to have the right mindset if he’s going to return for a 14th CFL season.

“I have conversations I have to have with family, myself, my coaches, and the guys that make decisions and figure out what I want to do,” Mitchell told the media earlier this month. “I’ve got to have discussions with my wife and my girls and decide what’s best for us as a family and myself.”

A pending free agent, Mitchell turns 36 in March and is coming off a crushing loss to Montreal in this year’s Eastern Final. If a return is in the cards, the Tiger-Cats will enter 2026 with legitimate Grey Cup aspirations. But with two rings already and a spot in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame pre-booked, maybe Mitchell is ready for the next chapter.

That said, there’s one person who would be at the very top of the list wanting to see Mitchell back in black and yellow.

“I made it clear to him that I wanted him back, let’s put it that way,” said Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich to the media earlier this month.

“I let him know I think he can still play. Not just for one more year but probably for a couple more years, if his heart is into it and his family is behind him. That’s where it comes down to: his and his family’s decision.”

Knowing how close he was to another trip to the Grey Cup, I’m hoping we get to see Mitchell back slinging it for at least one more season.

QUICK HITS

Felicitations aux Carabins de l’Université de Montréal. For the second time in three years, the Carabins are Vanier Cup champions after besting the University of Saskatchewan 30-16 on Saturday. For a program that was resurrected in 2002, seeing them win their third Vanier Cup since 2014 is impressive.

Finally, does anyone else set their calendars for the release of our CFL.ca list of the top 30 pending free agents? Or is that just me? Whatever the case, the annual rundown drops soon, and I can’t wait to see who does and doesn’t make the cut. My guess…Mitchell ends up at No. 1.