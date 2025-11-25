3 interesting stats from the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs

TORONTO — The 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs delivered everything fans could have hoped for: tension, drama, late-game heroics and championship-calibre performances across the board.

From razor-thin finishes to statement outings by some of the league’s biggest stars, the road to the 112th Grey Cup was as unpredictable as it was entertaining.

As we look back on how Saskatchewan captured the title, a few numbers help tell the story of an unforgettable playoff run.

4 – GAMES DECIDED BY ONE POSSESSION

Out of the final five games this year, the Division Semi-Finals, Division Finals and the Grey Cup, only one was decided by more than eight points, that being the Eastern Semi-Final. Everything else came down to crunch time, producing two walk-off, game-winning field goals and another last-minute kick with just 11 seconds remaining.

The closeness of every matchup showcased the remarkable parity across the CFL in 2025. No team could take a snap off, no lead felt safe and every mistake mattered. It was the kind of post-season where momentum flipped in seconds and every fan was glued to the final whistle.

1 – GIVEAWAY BY SASKATCHEWAN

Saskatchewan’s championship run was built on discipline, and nothing illustrates that better than their lone giveaway in the final two games of the season, a fumble against the BC Lions in the Western Final. Beyond that, the Roughriders played clean, controlled football, refusing to hand opponents extra possessions.

They were turnover-free in the Grey Cup, a major factor in outlasting a Montreal Alouettes defence that forced a league-high 17 fumbles in the regular season. Protecting the football allowed the Riders to dictate pace, stay ahead of the sticks and keep pressure off their defence. In a playoff field loaded with elite pass rushers and ballhawks, maintaining that level of security was championship-level execution.

241 – YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE FOR AJ OUELLETTE

AJ Ouellette was the hammer Saskatchewan leaned on all post-season. Across the Western Final and the Grey Cup, the bruising back totalled 241 yards from scrimmage, 196 on the ground and 45 through the air. His physical running style wore down defences, extended drives and kept the Riders ahead of schedule on early downs.

Ouellette wasn’t just piling up yards; he was setting the tone. His ability to punish defenders opened up play-action, allowed Saskatchewan to control time of possession and kept opposing defences on their heels. In tight, one-possession playoff games, his consistency and toughness were invaluable, helping pave the road to the franchise’s latest championship.