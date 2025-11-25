9 players that dominated the stat sheet in 2025

TORONTO — The 2025 season has come and gone and fans were treated to high-scoring, entertaining CFL football.

Among those down-to-the-wire games that kept us on the edge of our seats all year long, there were plenty of individual performers that stood out.

CFL.ca takes a look at nine of those league-leaders in passing, sacks, kicking, and more.

RELATED

» View 2025 CFL stats

» 5 stats that defined the 2025 season

» 3 interesting stats from the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs

» 5 PFF Stats that stand out from the 112th Grey Cup

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

PASSING LEADER: BO LEVI MITCHELL | 5,296 YARDS

For the second season in a row, Hamilton Tiger-Cats pivot Bo Levi Mitchell led the CFL in passing yards, earning his second-straight nomination for Most Outstanding Player. His 5,296 yards through the air were nine ahead of the next best, Nathan Rourke, as the pair were the only quarterbacks to surpass 5k in 2025.

Mitchell anchored a prolific passing attack in Hamilton that saw the gunslinger throw for 36 touchdowns, the most in the CFL. Even more impressive was Mitchell’s ability to protect the football, only throwing 11 interceptions, a league-low, on the year. The Ticats’ pivot also turned back the clock this season, showing everyone he’s still got it, running in a touchdown on the ground for the first time in 10 years.

RECEIVING LEADER: KEON HATCHER SR. | 1,688 YARDS

Keon Hatcher Sr. was the top receiver in the CFL this season and he did so quietly. The BC Lions pass-catcher let his play do the talking in 2025, hauling in 1,688 yards, 255 more than Hamilton’s Kenny Lawler.

Hatcher Sr. was the favourite target of Rourke in BC, catching 102 receptions (tied for first with Toronto’s Kevin Mital) on 145 targets (league-high). Hatcher Sr. had seven games of 100+ yards, including a season-high 156 against Montreal in Week 11 where he caught all 11 passes thrown his way and scored two touchdowns.

RUSHING LEADER: DEDRICK MILLS | 1,409 YARDS

Dedrick Mills was the perfect complement on the ground to Vernon Adams Jr.’s big play ability through the air for the Calgary Stampeders. The running back’s bruising style was on full display, powering through defenders, or carrying them with him, as he fought on every play to gain extra yards.

He finished the year at the top of the stats sheet with 1,409 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. His 11 rushing touchdowns tied for the most in the CFL with REDBLACKS quarterback Dustin Crum and Lions running back James Butler.

SACK LEADER: MATHIEU BETTS | BC LIONS | 15

Mathieu Betts was named 2025’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player after leading in sacks for the second time in three years, finishing with 15 quarterback takedowns, two clear of second-place.

Betts did more than just collect sacks, tallying 68 defensive plays, including 42 defensive tackles, four forced fumbles, four pass knockdowns, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES LEADER: MICAH AWE | 114

Micah Awe in your living room! The CFL leader in tackles in the regular season picks up a huge sack to open the second half! 🗓️: Western Semi-Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, TSN2, RDS

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs | @BCLions pic.twitter.com/b9J4EpPeZi — CFL (@CFL) November 1, 2025

Anywhere the football was in 2025, Micah Awe wasn’t too far behind. The Lions’ middle linebacker played sideline-to-sideline football, collecting 114 tackles on the way to climbing up the leaderboard.

He also tallied a tackle for loss and picked off quarterbacks twice, while also forcing a fumble.

SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES LEADER: TYRELL RICHARDS | 30

A pair of Montreal Alouettes topped the stat sheet in tackles on special teams, with Tyrell Richards leading the pack (30), five ahead of his teammate Alexandre Gagné.

Richards was punishing on cover teams this year, tracking down returners with speed and precision, stopping them in their tracks 30 times.

INTERCEPTIONS LEADER: FIVE TIED | 6

We couldn’t just name one player here, since there were five defensive backs that tied for the league lead in interceptions.

Adrian Greene, Tevaughn Campbell, Stavros Katsantonis, Jamal Peters, and Tarvarus McFadden all hauled in six picks in 2025, showing off their abilities to read offences, jump routes and create turnovers.

It’s also worth noting that three of those defensive backs are Canadian: Katsantonis, Greene, and Campbell. In Greene’s first year in Calgary, he took two of those interceptions to the house. Campbell was one of the heroes in the 112th Grey Cup, hauling in a pick and forcing Shea Patterson to fumble on the goal line for the game-sealing turnover.

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE LEADER: SEAN WHYTE | 95.1

Sean Whyte could have been called Mr. Automatic in 2025. The BC Lions’ kicker connected on an incredible 95.1 per cent of his field goals this season, missing just two three-point tries.

He hit 39 of 41 field goal attempts, including his longest from 49 yards.

50+ FIELD GOALS LEADER: LIRIM HAJRULLAHU | 12

Lirim Hajrullahu with a 56-yard field goal to end the first half!#CFLGameday

📅: Roughriders vs. @TorontoArgos LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/N9JB7wlHTF — CFL (@CFL) June 21, 2025

Lirim Hajrullahu‘s leg seemed to be made of steel in 2025, and the Argos trusted him from distance because of it.

Hajrullahu led the CFL in field goal attempts from 50+ yards with 15 and connected on a league-high 12 of them. He also had the most attempts from 40+ (30) and made from that distance (25).