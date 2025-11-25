Lions bring back WR Jared Gipson; sign four more

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the team has brought back American wide receiver Jared Gipson and signed four more Americans to the roster: offensive linemen Josh Castro and Christian Olmstead, wide receiver Kaedin Robinson and running back Antonio Wimbush Jr.

Gipson (six-foot-one, 205 pounds) is back with the Lions after attending 2025 training camp in Kamloops and suiting up in both preseason contests with four receptions for 39 yards.

The Stockton, California native attended nearby Sacramento State from 2021 to 2024 and hauled in 147 catches for 2,218 yards and 17 touchdowns in 50 appearances. Gipson earned Second Team All-Big Sky selections in each of his final two years with the Hornets.

Castro (six-foot-three, 310 pounds) is a Los Angeles native and spent the last two seasons in the Indoor Football League, first with the Bay Area Panthers before moving on to the San Diego Strike Force.

Before moving to Nevada for his senior season of 2023, Josh played ten games at Cal Lutheran in 2022 and earned Second Team All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic honours after helping the offence average 347.1 yards per game. He previously had stints at Azusa Pacific, Angelo State and Santa Monica Junior College.

Olmstead (six-foot-four, 301 pounds) returns to the CFL after spending the majority of 2021 on the Montreal Alouettes practice roster. He was then selected in round nine (71st overall) by the St. Louis BattleHawks in the 2023 XFL Draft and remained with the team through 2024 training camp.

The Florence, Kentucky native played in 42 games at Findlay University from 2015 to 2018. In his senior year, the Oilers’ offence averaged 41.2 points per game and 492.4 yards per game.

Robinson (six-foot-two, 205 pounds) transferred from Central Florida to Appalachian State from 2022 to 2024. In 34 games with the Mountaineers, Robinson caught 147 passes for 2,614 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of those totals in the top ten in program history. He earned First Team All-Sun Belt honours as a senior.

Wimbush Jr. (five-foot-nine, 194 pounds) spent the last four seasons in the Indoor Football League, first with the Iowa Barnstormers from 2022 to 2023.

He moved to the Vegas Knight Hawks for the next two years, helping the team win an IFL championship in a 2025 campaign where he had 765 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns on 173 carries. The Georgia native added 396 yards and six majors on 45 receptions and earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Year after recording 854 yards and five touchdowns on 44 kick returns.

Wimbush suited up in 45 games at Carson-Newman University from 2015 to 2019, rushing for 4,003 yards and 41 touchdowns on 572 carries and adding 37 catches for 527 yards and two majors. He was only the sixth player in school history to have multiple seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards.