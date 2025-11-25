Lions extend National DL Anthony Bennett

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett has signed an extension with the team.

Bennett (six-foot-three, 230 pounds) originally joined the Lions in August of this year and suited up in four regular season contests, recording one special teams tackle. Bennett began 2025 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS after not playing professional football the previous season.

Selected eighth overall by Winnipeg in the 2023 CFL Draft, Bennett suited up in all 18 games, plus the Western Final and 110th Grey Cup in his rookie campaign. He finished the season with eight defensive tackles and three special teams stops.

After suiting up in nine games at Florida Atlantic from 2015 to 2019, Bennett moved north to the Regina Rams from 2021 to 2022. He was named a Canada West All-Star in his second year after recording a school-record eight quarterback sacks.