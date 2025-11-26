Als sign DL Kylan Guidry, LB Desmond Igbinosun

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday the signing of American defensive lineman Kylan Guidry and American linebacker Desmond Igbinosun. Both players are under contract through 2027.

Guidry (six-foot-four, 240 pounds) played three seasons with the University of Kentucky. In 26 games from 2023–24, he recorded 99 tackles and six sacks. The 24-year-old added one pass breakup, a forced fumble, while recovering one.

In his final season, he was named to the Phil Steele CUSA Third-Team Defense as a defensive end and to the Athlon Sports All-CUSA Third-Team as a linebacker in preseason. Last April he joined the L.A. Chargers.

Igbinosun (six-foot-two, 213 pounds) started 29 games at safety for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights over three seasons. Throughout his four-year collegiate career, the Union, N.J. native recorded 186 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven knockdowns, two forced fumbles and he also recovered one. His brother, Davison, currently plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes.