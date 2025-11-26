Argos sign four, including defensive back Nic Toomer

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensive back Nic Toomer, receiver Marcus Rogers and defensive backs Jaylen Jones and Damaje Yancey.

Toomer (six-foot-two, 199 pounds) signed with the Argos in September and spent the rest of the season on the practice roster.

The Georgia native played 14 games over two seasons at Indiana (2023-2024) and tallied 26 tackles, one sack, and one interception for the Hoosiers. Before his time at Indiana, Toomer spent four years playing at Stanford University (2019-2022), where he added 29 tackles and five pass deflections in 21 games for the Cardinal.

Rogers (six-foot-four, 200 pounds), most recently spent time with the Jacksonville Sharks of the Indoor Football League. In 11 games for the Sharks, Rogers racked up 427 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 35 receptions. The Georgia native spent training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 after attending rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears. The receiver played 35 games at Troy University (2020-2023), registering 25 catches for 331 yards. He also played collegiately at Georgia Southern and Iowa Western Community College.

Jones (six-foot-one, 203 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in May before being released in September. The former Virginia Tech Hokie spent four years at the ACC school (2021-2024), where he spent his first two years as a receiver before converting to defensive back for his junior and senior years. The Richmond, VA native played 43 games at VT and tallied 77 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Yancey (six-foot-one ,180 pounds) spent two seasons at Troy University (2023-2024), where over the course of 19 games, he compiled 51 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and 10 pass deflections. The Long Beach, California native attended Southern Utah from 2020 to 2022 and tallied 54 tackles and eight pass deflections over 25 games for the Thunderbirds.