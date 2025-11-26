Riders sign National LB Seth Hundeby

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Seth Hundeby, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hundeby (six-foot-three, 245 pounds) rejoins the Roughriders after a remarkable senior campaign with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, capped off by his 2025 Presidents’ Trophy win as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the country.

RELATED

» View 2025 CFL stats

» 5 stats that defined the 2025 season

» 3 interesting stats from the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs

» 5 PFF Stats that stand out from the 112th Grey Cup

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

He appeared in seven regular season games in 2025, recording 42 defensive tackles, six tackles for loss (ranking first in Canada West), three sacks, and was the only player in the conference to generate five turnovers — three forced fumbles and two interceptions. The homegrown linebacker continued his exceptional pace in the postseason, registering 16 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble, helping the Huskies earn a berth in the 60th Vanier Cup. Hundeby was also named to the U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian roster, earning national recognition for the second consecutive season.

In total, Hundeby played 53 games as a Husky over six seasons. He tallied 229 total tackles, including 28 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and six forced fumbles. His strong play in 2024 which included 92 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble, saw him selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round (34th overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft and earned him an invitation to the 2024 East-West Bowl.