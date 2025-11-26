Ticats extend receiver Tyler Ternowski

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that the team has extended veteran Canadian wide receiver Tyler Ternowski, who returns for his sixth season with the club. The club also announced the extensions of American wide receivers Myron Mitchelland Moochie Dixon.

Ternowski, 27, suited up in 16 games last season for the Tiger-Cats, registering 11 receptions for 119 yards, one touchdown and 13 special teams tackles.

The six-foot, 185-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario has played 63 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2021-2025), totalling 39 receptions for 465 yards and two touchdowns with 34 special teams tackles. Ternowski was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the third round, 27th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft after spending his collegiate career at the University of Waterloo.

RELATED

» View 2025 CFL stats

» 5 stats that defined the 2025 season

» 3 interesting stats from the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs

» 5 PFF Stats that stand out from the 112th Grey Cup

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Mitchell, 27, joined the Tiger-Cats practice roster in September 2025. Before joining the Tiger-Cats, the wide receiver appeared in four CFL games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the 2024 season, where he returned 11 punts for 62 yards and eight kickoffs for 144 yards. The six-foot-one, 180-pound native of Jasper, Alabama spent 2023 with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Originally signed by the Michigan Panthers, he was traded to the Stallions and appeared in 10 games, registering 15 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown while helping Birmingham capture its second consecutive USFL title. He also spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he suited up for one regular season game.

Dixon, 24, joined the Tiger-Cats practice roster in October 2025. Prior to the CFL, the wide receiver had a stint with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. The six-foot-one, 187-pound Carthage, Texas native played his collegiate career at the University of Texas (2020–2021) and SMU (2022–2024). He appeared in 15 games for the Longhorns, registering 12 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown, and in 40 games for the Mustangs, making 74 receptions for 1,205 yards and eight touchdowns.