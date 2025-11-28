9 pending free agents of note

TORONTO — The CFL has released its full list of pending free agents, and every team has at least one major name who could reshape its roster depending on how negotiations unfold.

These aren’t depth players. They’re central pieces, proven stars, and foundational leaders.

Here’s one pending free agent of note for each club.

RELATED

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 9 players that dominated the stat sheet in 2025

» 5 stats that defined the 2025 season

» 3 interesting stats from the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

DARNELL SANKEY | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Darnell Sankey continues to be one of the most dependable defenders in the CFL. In 2025, he started all 18 games for Montreal and finished with 101 defensive tackles, along with two sacks and two special teams tackles.

The veteran linebacker brings championship experience and an every-snap presence that anchors the Alouettes’ front seven. If he hits the open market, Montreal would need to replace both his production and his leadership.

ADARIUS PICKETT | LINEBACKER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Adarius Pickett remains one of the CFL’s most physical and versatile defenders.

In 2025, he posted 84 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and 14 special teams tackles, production that helped earn him East Division All-CFL recognition at cover linebacker.

Ottawa relied heavily on his intensity and range in 2025, and his ability to play multiple positions makes him one of the REDBLACKS’ most valuable defensive pieces.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

A three-time Grey Cup champion and two-time All-CFL linebacker, Wynton McManis remains a tone-setter in Toronto.

In 2025 he once again delivered plenty of big moments, highlighted by impact plays such as an interception returned for a touchdown and several high-grade defensive outings.

His blend of speed, physicality, and experience makes him the heartbeat of any defence he’s a part of.

BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Bo Levi Mitchell delivered one of the best seasons of his career in 2025, finishing with 5,296 passing yards and a league-leading 36 touchdown passes, earning his second straight East Division nomination for Most Outstanding Player.

He remains the engine of Hamilton’s offence, and his command, accuracy, and experience give the Ticats stability at the most important position. His pending free-agent [free agent] status is one of the biggest storylines in the league.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Brady Oliveira continues to be the focal point of Winnipeg’s ground attack. The bruising running back is coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, while also adding a career-high 546 rushing yards on 61 receptions.

His ability to run with power, catch out of the backfield, and handle a high volume of touches makes him one of the league’s most valuable players, and a priority for the Bombers to retain.

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Samuel Emilus has developed into one of the CFL’s most dangerous young receivers, and his 112th Grey Cup performance reinforced his presence as a true No. 1 option in Saskatchewan.

Despite dealing with injury, Emilus delivered explosive plays every time he took the field, capping it all off with a signature performance on the biggest stage. His 10 catches for 108 yards earned him Most Valuable Canadian honours in the 112th Grey Cup.

His blend of speed, body control, and contested-catch ability makes him central to Saskatchewan’s offensive identity. If he reaches free agency, he instantly becomes one of the most coveted pass-catchers on the market.

JAYLON HUTCHINGS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Jaylon Hutchings has emerged as a reliable interior disruptor for Calgary. In 2025, he finished tied for fifth in sacks with eight, consistently demanding double teams and creating opportunities for Calgary’s edge rushers.

His strength against the run and ability to collapse the pocket make him one of the quietly essential pieces of the Stamps’ defensive identity.

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Cody Fajardo gave Edmonton steady veteran quarterbacking throughout 2025, delivering multiple strong outings that kept the Elks competitive.

His accuracy remains a defining part of his game and his ability to extend plays with his legs gives him additional weapons to attack the defence. For an Edmonton team trying to re-establish offensive consistency, his free agent status becomes a crucial storyline.

KEON HATCHER SR. | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Keon Hatcher Sr. put together a dominant 2025 campaign, finishing with a league-leading 1,688 receiving yards on 102 receptions along with nine touchdowns.

He was BC’s primary downfield threat, their most reliable possession receiver, and one of the CFL’s toughest covers all season long. For the Lions, keeping Hatcher means keeping the core of their explosive passing attack intact.