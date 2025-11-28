REDBLACKS sign four, including National DB King Ambers

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday they have signed National defensive back King Ambers, National defensive lineman Deionte Knight, National receiver Ethan Jordan, Global defensive lineman Yoann Miangué.

Ambers suited up in nine games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering nine defensive tackles and one interception. He was originally selected by Ottawa in the eighth round, 68th overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Pickering, Ontario native played 37 games over his four seasons at East Texas A&M (2021-24), registering 59 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and three interceptions.

Knight suited up in three games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering one defensive tackle. The Western product has played 36 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS, Tiger-Cats (2024) and Argonauts (2022-24), registering 24 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The Ajax, Ontario native was originally selected by the Argos in the second round, 10th overall, in the 2022 CFL Draft.

Jordan spent training camp with the REDBLACKS earlier this year after being selected by the club in the sixth round, 51st overall in the 2025 CFL Draft. He was named the Hec Crighton trophy winner as the top U Sports football player in the country after totalling 67 receptions for 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his career, the Wilfrid Laurier product suited up in 48 games over his five seasons as a Golden Hawk (2021-25), registering 310 receptions for 4,335 yards and 37 touchdowns across regular season and playoff competition. His 239 regular season receptions are an OUA record and he is Laurier’s all time leader in touchdown receptions. Jordan is a three-time U Sports First Team All-Canadian (2023, 24, 25) and earned second team honours in 2022.

Miangué suited up in eight games in 2025 at the University of Laval, registering 12.5 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. The native of Toulouse, France, played in 22 games over his three seasons at Laval (2023-25), registering 26.5 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks. Prior to pursuing a career in football, Miangué competed for the French national Taekwondo team.