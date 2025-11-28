Riders sign National OL Erik Andersen

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Erik Andersen, the team announced on Friday.

Andersen (six-foot-six, 314 pounds) was selected by the Riders in the second round, 13th overall, of the 2025 CFL Draft. He spent six collegiate seasons (2020-25) at Western University, including a strong senior season that saw him win J.P. Metras Trophy as the top lineman in Canadian university football.

The left tackle anchored a Western offensive line that led the country in points scored per game (45.1) and produced the second-most offensive yards per game (503.5). In addition, Western’s running backs had a dominant season with Andersen on the line, registering a USPORTS best 2,159 yards rushing (269.9 yards per game average) and 28 touchdowns – 14 more than the next closest team.

Andersen played 46 total games as a Mustang and is a is a three-time First-Team All-Canadian (2023-25). His 2025 J. P. Metras Trophy win comes one year after being the OUA’s finalist for the award. On top of his collegiate accolades, Andersen attended rookie minicamp with the New York Giants this spring.