5 faces in new places that impacted 2025

TORONTO — The 2025 CFL season was shaped by new faces in new places who wasted no time making their mark.

From veteran quarterbacks in new colours to rookies exploding onto the scene, these five players delivered impact from the moment they stepped on the field with their new team.

Whether it was momentum shifting plays, breakout performances or steady leadership in key moments, each of these newcomers helped redefine their team’s identity and pushed the league’s story in a new direction.

VERNON ADAMS JR. | QUARTERBACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

After being traded from BC to Calgary last off-season, Vernon Adams Jr. transformed the Stampeders’ offence.

He tallied 4,247 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes while averaging a career-high 9.9 yards per attempt. The veteran also added 332 yards and two touchdowns as a runner.

Adams Jr. also helped the Stampeders return to the post-season after missing it for the first time in the last 20 seasons last year.

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS

The veteran pivot, who once led the Montreal Alouettes to a Grey Cup title, stepped into a new challenge with Edmonton in 2025.

After taking over as the full-time starter in Week 8, Fajardo threw for 3,408 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping the Elks make a late season run that fell just short of the playoffs.

His experience and poise offered the Elks a stable presence under centre at a critical time. As a pending free agent, his return or departure could significantly influence Edmonton’s plans for next season.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Returning to the CFL and suiting up for the Riders, Tevaughn Campbell quickly re established himself as a premier ball hawk defensive back.

The veteran tied for the league lead with six interceptions, despite only appearing in 13 games with the Green and White. But regular season stats only tell part of the story, as his two turnovers forced in the 112th Grey Cup (an interception and crucial fourth-quarter fumble) were essential in helping the Riders win their first title since 2013.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

A known commodity in the CFL, Kenny Lawler signed with Hamilton in the off-season bringing veteran skill and big play upside.

While 2024 with the Bombers ended with modest totals (41 catches for 662 yards and four touchdowns) due to injury, Lawler’s talent remains undeniable.

In 2025, Lawler finished second in the CFL in receiving yards with a career-high 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field deep immediately added a dangerous dimension to Hamilton’s receiving corps, helping Bo Levi Mitchell earn his second straight East Division Most Outstanding Player nomination and the Ticats finish first in the East Division.

TREY VAVAL | RETURNER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

If 2025 was all about exciting big plays, few did it better than rookie Trey Vaval.

In his first CFL season, Vaval earned 2,266 return yards, an average of 133.3 per contest, ranking him third in total combined yardage. He also established a single-game CFL record with 199 missed field goal return yards in Week 16.

In addition to his impact in the return game, Vaval collected 21 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles and an interception in his rookie campaign. By season’s end, he was named both the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie.