5 pending free agents that need to stay put

The full list of the pending free agents was released last week, and as usual, the list is long and brimming with star power.

There are playmakers on offence, defence, and special teams holding expiring contracts that any team would want to retain, or scoop up should they become available on February 10.

It was difficult to narrow this down, and there are many names that I didn’t include here that would fall into this category, but here are five players that need to don the same uniform they finished 2025 wearing in 2026.

BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK

After leading the league in passing yards for the last two years, and earning himself back-to-back MOP nominations, Bo Levi Mitchell has to be at the top of the Tiger-Cats to-do list to keep in the Black and Gold.

Not only did Mitchell have personal success this season, but he led his Tiger-Cats to the top of the East Division in 2025, completely turning things around from their 2024 campaign, where they finished dead last. Hamilton’s prolific offence went through the arm of Mitchell, finishing near the top of the league in offensive points per game (second – 26.9) and net offence (third – 376.4).

After a disappointing elimination from the playoffs (a last-minute walk-off field goal) in the Eastern Final, Hamilton should make sure that their franchise guy is back. Mitchell has said he wants to help the Tiger-Cats win their first Grey Cup since 1999, will it happen in 2026?

NIC DEMSKI | RECEIVER

If there was an official stat recorded every time someone said, “wow, what a catch” about a receiver, Nic Demski would be at or near the top of the league in that category. His signature over-the-shoulder catches have become something Winnipeg fans have grown accustomed to cheering for at every game and they’ll hope those cheers will continue.

Demski recorded his third-straight 1,000-yard campaign in 2025, hauling in 1,001 yards in 16 games. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native, who has been a mainstay in Bomber blue and gold since 2018, finished the year with a team-leading 92 targets and led Winnipeg in touchdowns (seven).

A reliable set of hands with the ability to make extraordinary catches look, well, ordinary, the Canadian pass-catcher should be one of the top priorities for Kyle Walters and co. to get a new contract before his contract expires in the new year.

MALIK CARNEY | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

It was hard to choose just one pending free agent defender from the Riders to include in this list, with the likes of A.J. Allen, Tevaughn Campbell, Micah Johnson, Shane Ray, C.J. Reavis, DaMarcus Fields, and Mike Rose all holding expiring contracts. But I decided to go with Malik Carney.

Carney’s athleticism allowed head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace to use the defensive lineman in many different ways in 2025. He can rush the passer and also drop back into coverage, becoming a threat anywhere the ball may be. The 30-year-old finished the season with eight sacks, to go along with 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His disruption doesn’t stop there, either. Carney collected 62 pressures, according to PFF, fourth-most in the CFL in the regular season, helping to force quarterbacks into making bad decisions that the rest of his defence capitalized on.

With Carney on the field, opposing quarterbacks never feel comfortable and his prescence alone can change a game in a matter of moments. Keeping someone like him should be high priority for Jeremy O’Day and the rest of the Riders front office this off-season.

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK

The Edmonton Elks looked like a completely different team with Cody Fajardo behind centre in 2025. And after just missing the playoffs, who knows where they would have been if he started the entire season.

But the past is the past and the Elks will want to look forward, not backwards, as they start their preparations for 2026. Fajardo should be part of those preparations.

The veteran pivot threw for 3,408 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, helping keep the Elks competitive in the tough West Division right down to the end of the regular season. Known for his ability to stay calm in high-pressure situations – we all remember the final, game-winning drive in the 110th Grey Cup, right? – Fajardo gives his teammates belief every time he hits the field.

DARNELL SANKEY | LINEBACKER

THAT WILL DO IT! Darnell Sankey has Montreal heading to Hamilton for the Eastern Final! 📅: Eastern Semi-Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS, CTV

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs | @MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/f0hgNm7Bkh — CFL (@CFL) November 1, 2025

Championship mentality. Leadership. See-ball-get-ball mindset. Those are just some of the things that Darnell Sankey brings to any team he suits up on.

Montreal’s middle linebacker was every bit all of those three things on the Als journey to the 112th Grey Cup. He finished the regular season third in defensive tackles (101), going over the century mark for the second straight campaign. His 114 defensive plays were third in the CFL, collecting two sacks, five pass knockdowns, a forced fumble and three tackles for a loss, showing his ability to play near the line of scrimmage and back in coverage. Oh, and don’t forget his game-sealing interception in the Eastern Semi-Final.

Sankey should be one of the top priorities for general manager Danny Maciocia to get signed to a new deal before February, as the Als will be hoping to get to the Grey Cup and this time hoist the trophy themselves.