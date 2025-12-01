Als extend Pier-Olivier Lestage through 2028

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that they have signed starting left guard Pier-Olivier Lestage to a new three-year contract that will keep him with the Als through the 2028 season.

Lestage (six-foot-three, 305 pounds) was named All-CFL East Division in 2025 after playing in 18 regular-season games. He had to adapt to more than four different quarterbacks during the season — Davis Alexander, James Morgan, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and Caleb Evans.

The Saint-Eustache native contributed significantly to protecting the Alouettes’ quarterbacks, allowing Tyson Philpot to gain 804 receiving yards in just 12 games. The 28-year-old had also a big impact on Tyler Snead and his 1,128 receiving yards.

In 2024, he was named Alouettes Most Outstanding Offensive lineman.

He was selected in the second round by Montreal in the 2021 CFL Draft (10th overall). The former Université de Montréal Carabin signed with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks following the NFL Draft in May 2021 and played three exhibition games with the team. He joined the Alouettesin July 2022.

“We are very happy to be able to count on Pier-Olivier’s services for the next three years; this is excellent news for our football club,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “I’ve known Pier-Olivier since his days in university, and he has a contagious work ethic. He is a big presence in our locker room.”