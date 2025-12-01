Elks extend DL Noah Taylor

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms on an extension with American defensive lineman Noah Taylor, the club announced Monday.

Taylor emerged as a solid pass rusher for the Elks in 2025, dressing in all 18 games for the Green and Gold while recording 26 defensive tackles and tying for the team lead with four sacks.

The 26-year-old from Silver Spring, Maryland originally joined the team as free agent in July of 2024 — dressing in seven games and registering 12 defensive tackles and two sacks.

Taylor was a standout player at both the University of Virginia (2018-2022) and

​the University of North Carolina (2023). In 52 games at the collegiate level, Taylor amassed 198 total tackles, 36 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, 12 pass break ups, and three interceptions.