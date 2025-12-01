Report: Argos to hire Mike Miller as head coach

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are reportedly hiring quarterbacks coach Mike Miller as their new head coach, according to a report by TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Miller was named the Argos quarterbacks coach in 2022, helping the team win two Grey Cups in four seasons with the Double Blue.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native would take over for Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach, after Dinwiddie became the head coach and general manager for the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Can confirm … QB coach Mike Miller will be the new head coach of the @TorontoArgos. #CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 2, 2025

Miller has extensive experience in the CFL, NFL, NCAA, and other pro leagues, including stints as offensive coordinator in Montreal in the CFL and Arizona in the NFL.

After NFL stops in Pittsburgh and Buffalo, Miller joined the Cardinals staff as the wide receivers coach. He would be elevated to passing game coordinator the year they advanced to the Super Bowl and would be promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2011-12 seasons.

His next stop would be in Montreal in 2013 when he was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Miller’s most recent stop prior to going to Toronto was with the XFL’s New York Guardians as their wide receivers coach.