Riders sign American DL Kendy Charles

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have signed American defensive lineman Kendy Charles.

Charles (six-foot, 287 pounds) rejoins the Roughriders after spending the 2025 season on the Club’s practice roster. Charles played his senior collegiate season at Duke University, suiting up for all 13 games for the Blue Devils.

He registered 50 tackles, including seven for a loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and one quarterback pressure. He posted a career-high 11 tackles against Southern Methodist University in 2024 and added 10 against Virginia Tech. He received Second Team All-ACC honours in addition to being recognized for academic excellence.

Prior to transferring to Duke, Charles attended Liberty University for four seasons (2020-23), playing 37 games and starting in 21. Over those four seasons, he compiled 108 tackles, including 23 for a loss, 14 sacks, six quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Charles played in four bowl games while at Liberty and was a team captain in 2023.