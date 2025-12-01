Stamps sign American receiver Shaq Davis

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Shaq Davis, the team announced on Monday.

Davis has spent time on National Football League practice squads with the New Orleans Saints – who signed him in 2023 as an undrafted free agent – as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and he also attended training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

In 2025, the Summerville, S.C., product took part in training camp for the United Football League’s DC Defenders.

In college, Davis played 36 games over four seasons at South Carolina State and had 126 career catches for 2,648 yards and 27 touchdowns as a member of the Bulldogs. He was a first-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference all-star in 2022 after making 38 catches for 858 yards and nine touchdowns and a second-team all-star in 2023 following a season in which he had 43 receptions for 864 yards and eight majors.