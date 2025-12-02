3 records that were broken in 2025

TORONTO — You know the drill: records are meant to be broken.

The old saying stood true once more in 2025, with important milestones being reached by talented players across the country.

From undefeated streaks, to Canadian passing records all the way to unparalleled Grey Cup efficiency, CFL.ca brings you three records that were broken in 2025.

CONSECUTIVE WINS TO START A CAREER | DAVIS ALEXANDER

Davis Alexander set the record in Week 17 when the Als beat the Stamps and Alexander won his ninth straight game without a loss to start his career, surpassing Canadian Football Hall of Famer Danny McManus’ mark from the early 90s.

What made the run even more remarkable was how steady and composed the young pivot looked while carrying the expectations of a franchise that has had a lot of recent success.

Alexander managed games with maturity well beyond his experience, avoiding costly mistakes, extending drives with timely scrambles and consistently delivering accurate throws in high leverage moments.

He pushed the streak to 11-0 with victories in Weeks 19 and 20, then added two more post-season wins in the Eastern Semi-Final and Eastern Final. Although the overall run finally ended in the 112th Grey Cup against Saskatchewan, Alexander’s 11 straight regular season wins (and two playoff wins) to begin a career represent one of the most impressive streaks the league has ever seen.

PASSING YARDS BY A CANADIAN | NATHAN ROURKE

Nathan Rourke’s 2025 campaign was a statement season for Canadian quarterbacks and a reminder of just how explosive he can be.

Throwing for 5,290 yards, the league’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian powered one of the CFL’s most dangerous offences with a blend of pinpoint accuracy, fearless downfield passing and creative playmaking when the pocket broke down.

Week after week, he attacked every layer of the field, spreading the ball to multiple receivers and routinely flipping momentum with big chunk plays. Not only did Rourke surpass but he shattered the previous National record set by Russ Jackson, who threw for 3,641 yards in 1969.

Rourke set a new benchmark for Canadian pivots and also reinforced the growing pipeline of homegrown talent capable of leading CFL offences at an elite level.

GREY CUP SINGLE GAME COMPLETION PERCENTAGE | TREVOR HARRIS

Trevor Harris delivered a masterclass in efficiency on the biggest stage of the season, setting a new Grey Cup record with an 85.2 per cent completion rate.

Connecting on 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards, Harris showcased the poise and veteran savvy that has defined his career. He dissected coverages with quick decisions, kept Saskatchewan’s offence on schedule and neutralized the opposing pass rush by distributing the ball with rhythm and precision.

Every throw seemed to come exactly when it was needed, whether it was a tight window strike on second down or a perfectly timed sideline completion to extend a drive. In a championship game known for its intensity, Harris’ calm command of the moment set a new standard for accuracy under pressure and capped off a storybook finish to Saskatchewan’s title run.