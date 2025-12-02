7 under-the-radar pending free agents who could break out in 2026

I have certain rules I live by. Try to be a good person, do not litter, do not talk during the movies and yes, you can pair specific red wines with fish.

Further down on this extensive list is my criteria for selecting my favourite under-the-radar CFL pending free agents.

I love looking at who potentially could be on the move and, just like the rest of you, I check out the All-CFL players first.

But beneath the surface of the game’s most prominent faces is a host of players who have been real assets to their current teams and who would be gladly signed by the majority of the league if they were to ever reach free agency.

RELATED

Here is my rule. No one on this list can be over the age of 30 and, more importantly, none have ever made an All-CFL team. (I so wanted Tyrell Richards here, but alas.)

I believe many of the players listed below will soon find themselves draped in CFL individual glory.

Let us see who is out there.

CHARLESTON RAMBO | RECEIVER

Yes, the Montreal Alouettes wide receiver saw his regular season production dip in 2025, but part of that can be attributed to the return to health of both Tyler Snead and Austin Mack.

Charleston Rambo saved his best moments for the playoffs. Against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers he posted a season-high 95 receiving yards, and in the Eastern Final his broken tackle against Devin Veresuk and subsequent 19-yard gain set up the game-winning José Maltos Díaz field goal.

A year earlier he proved he could be the number one option, putting up 399 yards and three touchdowns over a four-week mid-season stretch in which the Alouettes went 4-0.

BENJIE FRANKLIN | DEFENSIVE BACK

Benjie Franklin barely makes the cut at 29 years old, but it would be impossible to leave off a defensive back who easily diagnosed a Nathan Rourke pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.

2025 was a forgettable season for nearly everyone associated with the Toronto Argonauts, yet Franklin still managed to record four interceptions.

He is a durable and versatile defender who has started at multiple secondary positions.

During the Argonauts Grey Cup run in 2024, Franklin led the CFL with 13 pass knockdowns and delivered interception return touchdowns in both the Eastern Semi-Final and the Eastern Final against the favoured Alouettes.

ISAIAH WOODEN | RETURNER

Is the Hamilton Tiger-Cats returner too good to make this list? It may all be moot as Isaiah Wooden has been trying out for the New Orleans Saints.

If he remains in Canada, who would not want a 25-year-old receiver who went from one game played in 2024 to leading the CFL in punt return average, recording the longest kickoff return touchdown of the season and finishing with 1,782 total yards along with three return touchdowns?

A.J. ALLEN | LINEBACKER

This could easily be seen as the Captain Obvious pick and I imagine just about every member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence is nodding at his inclusion.

Several of A.J. Allen’s teammates made it clear that he should have been named a West Division All-CFL linebacker.

Allen made the jump from special teams standout in 2024, when he co-led the league in special teams tackles, to an-all around force for the Roughriders.

The 27-year-old National defensive back finished fifth in the league in tackles, sixth in total defensive plays and added three interceptions on a Saskatchewan defence packed with stars.

Allen put up a classic breakout season and will have multiple suitors.

BRANDON BARLOW | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

After posting a career high nine sacks at age 25 with the Toronto Argonauts, it looked as though Brandon Barlow was about to become a consistent pass rushing force.

His sack totals have dipped over the last two seasons, but there is still plenty to like about the Edmonton Elks defensive end.

Barlow has not missed a game in the last two years and is fully capable of recording 40 or more tackles regardless of where he plays.

It is a cliché that you can never have enough healthy pass rushers and for good reason. Football is built on the foundation of great quarterback play, and on the players who can disrupt it.

Barlow will find a home.

AYDEN EBERHARDT | RECEIVER

The BC Lions wide receiver feels like he is primed to hit the 1,000 yard mark, though he may need to do it on a team that does not feature a one-two punch of Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis.

The 27-year-old saw his production rise from 639 yards in his sophomore season to career highs of 45 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns.

In reviewing quarterback notes, nearly every Nathan Rourke section was filled with Ayden Eberhardt highlights.

From a 40-yard touchdown against the Roughriders early in the season to multiple 40-plus-yard receptions in Week 10 against a Hamilton Tiger-Cats secondary stacked with All-CFL defenders, and then another 63-yard score against Saskatchewan in Week 21, Eberhardt consistently made his presence felt.

BEN HLADIK | LINEBACKER

I promise BC, I am not picking on you, but did you really think I would overlook a Canadian linebacker who is still only 26 years old and already has a 100+ tackle season on his young résumé?

Ben Hladik is rarely out of the lineup due to injury and has accumulated 11 sacks and five interceptions over the last four years.

His most recent sack came in a 37-24 Week 21 win over the Elks, when he took down Cody Fajardo in the end zone for the game’s opening two points.