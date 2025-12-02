Alouettes sign Tyson Philpot to two-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are keeping one of their star players in the building.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed receiver Tyson Philpot to an extension through 2027.

Philpot was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“This is excellent news for our team,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “Tyson is one of the best receivers in the league—he’s agile, fast, and if a ball comes near him, we know he’s going to catch it. He’s only 25; I believe he still hasn’t reached his ceiling. This is truly a great day for us.”

The Delta, BC native was drafted by the Alouettes in the 2022 CFL Draft (ninth overall) and has appeared in 52 games, catching 205 passes for 2,574 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Philpot helped the team win the 110th Grey Cup, catching six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown on his way to being named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian.

The receiver was also instrumental in helping the Alouettes reach the 112th Grey Cup, where they fell 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The pass-catcher finished the 2025 season with 61 catches for 804 yards and five touchdowns in only 12 games.