REDBLACKS sign seven Americans, including running back Elijah Collins

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have signed seven American players, including running back Elijah Collins, running back Marquez Cooper, punter Noah Gettman, receiver Robert Lewis, quarterback Matt Morrissey, receiver Sam Schnee and American quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams.

Collins spent time on the REDBLACKS practice roster for the last two months of the 2025 season after spending training camp with the club earlier in the year. The 25-year old previously spent time in the National Football League with the Cincinnati Bengals, after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. Collins split his collegiate career between Michigan State (2018-22) and Oklahoma State (2023), suiting up in 51 total games, registering 383 carries for 1,648 yards and 13 touchdowns.

RELATED

» 6 off-season storylines to watch

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 10 things we learned from the 2025 CFL season

» Who were the top 7 Canadian players in 2025?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Cooper finished his collegiate career at San Diego State where he suited up in 12 games in his lone season (2024), registering 292 carries for 1,349 yards and 12 touchdowns. Prior to joining the Aztecs, he played one season at Ball Sate (2023), where he compiled 227 carries for 1,098 yards and four touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at Kent State, where he suited up in 30 games over three seasons (2020-22), posting 582 carries for 2,818 yards and 29 touchdowns. Over his collegiate career he earned First Team All-Mountain West (2024), First Team All-MAC (2022) and Second Team All-MAC (2023, ’21) honours.

Gettman played one game for the REDBLACKS this past season, registering six punts for 305 yards (50.8 avg), with a long of 66 yards and a net of 235 yards. The former Akron Punter spent training camp with Ottawa earlier this season and also spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2023. The 25-year old played in 12 games in his only season at Akron (2022), he registered 61 punts for 2,478 yards (40.6 avg) with a long of 62 yards. Before heading to Akron, Gettman played 40 games over four seasons at Sacred Heart (2018-21).

Lewis joined the REDBLACKS late in the 2025 season and spent time on the practice roster. Prior to heading to the CFL, Lewis had a stint with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. The Covington, Georgia native split his collegiate career between Auburn (2024) and Georgia State (2020-23), playing 48 total games and registering 117 receptions for 1,467 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Morrissey spent time on the REDBLACKS practice roster at the end of last season. The Elmhurst, Illinois native finished his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky (2024), completing 187 of 326 pass attempts (57.4) for 2,088 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 90 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Previously, he split his collegiate career between Western Illinois (2023) and Northern Iowa (2021-22).

Schnee spent last season on the REDBLACKS practice roster. Prior to heading north of the border, Schnee spent time with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans (2024). The Dubuque, Iowa native played 35 games over his four seasons at Northern Iowa (2019-22), registering 139 receptions for 2,231 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Williams spent time last season with the REDBLACKS on the practice roster. After finishing his collegiate career at UNLV, the Atlanta, Georgia native signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent (2025). Prior to his time with UNLV, Williams played four seasons at Campbell, finishing his career the program’s leader in passing yards (8,236) and touchdowns (58).