3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

The list of pending free agents for every team has been released and it’s a star-studded group once again.

With so many big names needing new deals, it was a slight challenge coming up with a top three on each team.

That’s what we’re doing this week, starting with the top three pending free agents on each East Division team.

RELATED

» 6 off-season storylines to watch

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 10 things we learned from the 2025 CFL season

» Who were the top 7 Canadian players in 2025?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK

The two-time defending East Division Most Outstanding Player has the chance to enter free agency for the first time since signing a three-year deal with Hamilton in January 2023.

But after leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns the last two seasons and coming agonizingly close to a sixth Grey Cup appearance, this seems less about Bo Levi Mitchell staying in Hamilton. Instead, it feels far more about whether he wants to return for a 14th CFL season.

“I have conversations I have to have with family, myself, my coaches, and the guys that make decisions and figure out what I want to do,” 35-year-old Mitchell said in November. “I’ve got to have discussions with my wife and my girls and decide what’s best for us as a family and myself.”

JULIAN HOWSARE | DEFENSIVE END

This is Howsare’s house 😤 🗓️: Eastern Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, TSN2, RDS

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ItRqfLDnnV — CFL (@CFL) November 8, 2025

Julian Howsare’s seventh CFL season was his best, which is saying something for the versatile end. En route to his first All-CFL nod, Howsare was ranked the league’s top edge rusher by Pro Football Focus and finished second overall with 13 sacks. Howsare also racked up 43 defensive tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | SAFETY

The last few years have seen Stavros Katsantonis steadily climb the ranks at his position, culminating in All-CFL honours for the first time in 2025. Katsantonis tied for the league lead with six interceptions, powering the Tiger-Cats to a CFL best 27 in that category.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

DARNELL SANKEY | LINEBACKER

Named to the East Division All-CFL team for a second straight season, Darnell Sankey has defined consistency since entering the league in 2021. This year saw Sankey finish third overall with 101 defensive tackles, which marks the fourth time he’s finished in the top three.

The only year he didn’t? That would be 2023 when he joined the Alouettes in September after a stint south of the border.

Holding steady as one of the league’s best MIKE linebackers, Sankey helped form one of the league’s best linebacker duos with Tyrice Beverette in 2025. With Beverette already under contract for next season, ensuring Sankey’s return should be a priority in Montreal.

SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | RUNNING BACK

In his second year with the Als, Sean Thomas Erlington did some really nice things. In 11 appearances, the hometown product set a new career high with 386 rushing yards. Always a threat in the passing game as well, Thomas Erlington recorded three total touchdowns in 2025.

MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY | SAFETY

Marc-Antoine Dequoy climbs a 🪜 to stop this potential TD!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: @MTLAlouettes vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ Assemble your All-CFL team and VOTE NOW before voting closes on Oct. 26th: https://t.co/vq9CRRznrH pic.twitter.com/UdBxHwHKg8 — CFL (@CFL) October 25, 2025

One of the emotional leaders of this defensive group, Marc-Antoine Dequoy appeared in 15 games with the Als in 2025. A University of Montreal product, Dequoy recorded 34 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception, and one defensive touchdown last season.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

JANARION GRANT | RETURNER

JANARION GRANT TAKES OFF UP THE SIDELINE! That’s a massive gain for the Argos!#CFLGameday

📅: Elks vs. @TorontoArgos LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/YqpapIKY7K — CFL (@CFL) September 13, 2025

While his numbers didn’t pop off the page the same way they have in the past, don’t be fooled. Janarion Grant remains one of the league’s most explosive return threats and still put up very strong totals in 2025.

In fact, Grant set a new career high with 1,145 kickoff return yards, which placed him second overall behind only BC’s Seven McGee (1,198). Grant also finished third with 666 punt return yards and recorded one return touchdown, something he’s done at least once in every season since entering the league in 2019.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

Despite only getting into 13 games, Wynton McManis was a bright spot in what was a frustrating year for the Argos. One of the heartbeats of Toronto’s defence, McManis recorded 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble playing a part of an impressive duo with Cameron Judge.

DEJON BRISSETT | RECEIVER

In a year rife with injuries, Dejon Brissett was one of just a few Argonauts receivers to appear in all 18 games. Along the way, he led the team with 907 receiving yards, a new career best, to go along with three touchdowns. Carrying a Canadian passport, the 2020 second overall pick can still be a very important piece of an offence.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

ADARIUS PICKETT | LINEBACKER

While the REDBLACKS weren’t able to return to the playoffs in 2025, Adarius Pickett remained one of the most unique defensive forces in the league. Appearing in all 18 games for the second time in his career, Pickett racked up 84 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries.

While able to hold his own in coverage compared to other SAM linebackers, Pickett has established himself as one of the CFL’s most devastating run stoppers since entering the league in 2021. Pickett finished as PFF’s highest rated linebacker against the run in 2025, which was a big reason why Ottawa ranked second overall allowing just 91.4 rushing yards per game.

JUSTIN HARDY | RECEIVER

Justin Hardy led the REDBLACKS in receiving for a third straight year in 2025, finishing with 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns (also tops on the team). A three-time 1,000-yard receiver, Hardy is as consistent as they come and was quarterback Dru Brown’s favourite target during his breakout 2024 campaign.

JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX | LINEBACKER

You just know what to expect from Jovan Santos-Knox. Every season, the steady and reliable MIKE linebacker very quietly averages about five defensive tackles per game. This year, his third with Ottawa, Santos-Knox recorded 80 defensive tackles to go along with one interception.