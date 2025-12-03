3 top pending free agents from every West Division team

Just like it was for the East Division, coming up with the top three pending free agents for each West Division team was no easy task.

Because the free agent class of 2026 is as star studded as it is, we haven’t been able to list numerous big-name players.

But after much deliberation, we got it down to three names for every team out West as free agency opens February 10.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 10 things we learned from the 2025 CFL season

» Who were the top 7 Canadian players in 2025?

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK

Much like Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell, Trevor Harris’s fate feels less about if he’ll go somewhere else and more about whether he’ll be back for a 14th CFL season.

If he does return, you can bet it’ll be in green. And you can also count on Harris being at the top of his game. The reigning Grey Cup MVP led the league in 2025 by completing 73.6 per cent of his passes to go along with 4,549 yards, 24 touchdowns, and a 110.7 quarterback rating.

JERMARCUS HARDRICK | OFFENSIVE LINE

Jermarcus Hardrick has been as advertised and then some since signing with the Riders in 2024 free agency.

Now a three-time Grey Cup champion, Hardrick was named Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the first time in 2025 and was a key driver for a Saskatchewan team that allowed just 26 sacks.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DEFENSIVE BACK

In his return to the CFL after six years south of the border, Tevaughn Campbell felt like a missing piece for the Roughriders.

The University of Regina product tied for the league lead with six interceptions to go along with one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

BC LIONS

JARELL BROXTON | OFFENSIVE LINE

Now a crucial mainstay for the Lions up front, Jarrel Broxton is coming off what might be his best season yet.

Ranked as the league’s number one left tackle by our friends at Pro Football Focus, Broxton helped BC allow a league best 20 sacks while finishing as the CFL’s most prolific offence by a significant margin.

JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK

James Butler’s return to the west coast after a couple years away was a fruitful one.

Butler finished third overall with a career best 1,213 rushing yards while tying for the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns. Finally, PFF rated him as the league’s number one tailback, thanks largely in part to an additional 439 yards in the receiving game.

KEON HATCHER SR. | RECEIVER



(Editor’s note: Hatcher Sr. signed an extension after the publication of this article)

In his first full campaign since 2022, Keon Hatcher Sr. has re-upped his case for the league’s best receiver.

Hatcher led the CFL with a career high 1,688 yards to go along with nine touchdowns as he emerged as Nathan Rourke’s favourite target, also leading the league in that category with 145.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

DEDRICK MILLS | RUNNING BACK

Dedrick Mills was the league’s most prolific running back in 2025, which was helped by him appearing in 18 games for the first time. Mills led the league with 1,409 rushing yards and tied for top spot with 11 touchdowns while earning All-CFL honours for the first time in his career.

CLARENCE HICKS | DEFENSIVE END

After bursting onto the scene with an impressive 2024 season, Clarence Hicks took it to a new level last year.

Hicks finished third with 12 sacks to go along with 28 defensive tackles and two forced fumbles, all career highs. In the process, Hicks helped Calgary’s defensive line turn into one of the league’s very best.

JAYLON HUTCHINGS | DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Another driving force up front was Jaylon Hutchings, who was one of the CFL’s breakout stars of 2025.

Ranked as PFF’s number one interior defensive lineman, Hutchings recorded eight sacks, 39 defensive tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

EDMONTON ELKS

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK

Yes, the Elks missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season in 2025. But the play of Cody Fajardo was one of the true bright spots.

Upon taking over as starter in Week 6, Fajardo completed 73.2 per cent of his passes for 3,408 yards and 14 touchdowns. Always resilient and always a battler, retaining Fajardo should be an off-season priority in Edmonton.

BRANDON BARLOW | DEFENSIVE LINE

In his first year with the Elks, Brandon Barlow quietly put together a very effective season.

The versatile lineman recorded 35 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in 2025 and was rated as one of PFF’s most effective edge rushers.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE TACKLE

JAKE CERESNA HALTS THE WINNIPEG DRIVE!

📅: @GoElks vs Blue Bombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/U74peTEO4r — CFL (@CFL) June 27, 2025

Jake Ceresna’s return to Edmonton didn’t go exactly according to plan, as he only appeared in 11 games last season.

When healthy, though, Ceresna was an impact maker as per usual. And let’s not forget: Ceresna tied for the league lead with eight sacks in 2024 and finished second overall with 12 the year prior.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

NIC DEMSKI | RECEIVER

NIC DEMSKI WITH AN INSANE GRAB 👀

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/l5mIRFP54M — CFL (@CFL) July 27, 2025

Local product Nic Demski never fails to hit his marks, and 2025 was no exception.

In 16 appearances, Demski hit four digits in receiving for a third consecutive year by recording 1,001 yards to go along with seven touchdown catches as one of Winnipeg’s primary offensive weapons.

WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE END

WILLIE JEFFERSON STRIPS THE BALL AND JAY PERSON PICKS IT UP FOR THE DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN!

🗓️: Argonauts vs. @Wpg_BlueBombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/PGtDb6q5Co — CFL (@CFL) August 2, 2025

He may be part of the “old guard’ in the Manitoba capital, but 34-year-old Willie Jefferson can still get the job done.

In his 11th CFL season, Jefferson finished with three sacks and one forced fumble and remains one of the most effective outside defensive linemen in the league.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK

The 2024 Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian was still pretty darn good in his follow up season.

Brady Oliveira finished fourth with 1,163 rushing yards (his fourth straight season with 1,000 yards or more) to go along with three touchdowns. Make no mistake, Oliveira remains one of the CFL’s best tailbacks with plenty left in the tank.