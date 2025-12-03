Als sign American DB Cale Sanders Jr.

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced today that they have signed American defensive back Cale Sanders Jr. to a two-year contract (2026–2027).

Sanders Jr. (five-foot-10, 189 pounds) began his collegiate career with the Fresno State University Bulldogs (2021-22) where he made 52 tackles (45 solos, seven assisted), two tackles for loss, one interception, nine knockdowns. He also added three forced fumbles in 26 games.

RELATED

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 9 players that dominated the stat sheet in 2025

» 5 stats that defined the 2025 season

» 3 interesting stats from the 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The native of Porter, TX, transferred to Southern Methodist University (2023-24) where he earned 79 tackles (46 solos, 33 assisted), 10 tackles for loss and one sack for the Mustangs. He also added one interception and nine knockdowns. The 22-year-old also forced three fumbles in 28 games.

He was named a two-time DCTF All-Texas Second Team.