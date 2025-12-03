Elks extend defensive lineman Brandon Barlow

- News
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have extended American defensive lineman Brandon Barlow through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday.
Barlow was scheduled to become a free agent in February.
The defensive lineman returns to the Green and Gold after a 2025 season that saw the veteran start in all 18 games for the club. The 27 year-old registered 35 defensive tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and his first career interception in a Week 20 matchup against the BC Lions. Barlow has been a reliable pass rusher over his four year CFL career, with the Boston College product racking up 123 tackles and 17 sacks in 60 CFL games.
Brandon Barlow with the sack!#CFLGameDay
🗓️: Stampeders vs @GoElks LIVE NOW
🇨🇦: TSN
🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/j83Mu5MLCq
— CFL (@CFL) September 7, 2025
Barlow began his career in Canadian Football as member of the Toronto Argonauts, winning the 2022 Grey Cup as a member of the team. The following season, Barlow set a career high with nine sacks with the Argos before signing a free agent deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the 2024 season.
Prior to his time in the CFL, Barlow was a member of the Boston College Eagles where he played 50 games with the team from 2017-2021.