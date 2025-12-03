Lions sign receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. to a two-year extension

VANCOUVER — Keon Hatcher Sr. is staying in the Lions Den.

The BC Lions have signed Hatcher Sr. to a two-year extension, the team announced on Wednesday. The receiver was slated to become a free agent in February.

“Hatch epitomizes what it is to be a BC Lion,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “He’s a dynamic playmaker that’s smart, tough and puts the team before himself. As great as he’s become on the field, I’m just as proud of the leadership role he’s taken and the effect he has in our locker room. I’m looking forward to what he and Nathan Rourke do in the future!”

Hatcher Sr. enjoyed his finest season to date in 2025, racking up a CFL-best 1,688 yards on a career-high 102 receptions with nine touchdowns.

An All-CFL and West Division All-CFL selection, Hatcher Sr. added eight catches for 126 yards and a touchdown across two Grey Cup Playoff appearances.

With 4,779 receiving yards over his five-year career, the playmaker sits in 14th place on the club’s all-time list. With another 1,000-yard season, he would move all the way into the top 10.