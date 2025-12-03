REDBLACKS extend National RB Daniel Adeboboye through 2027

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that the football club has extended National running back Daniel Adeboboye to a two-year contract, keeping him in the nation’s capital through the 2027 season.

Adeboboye was set to become a free agent in February.

The running back suited up in all 18 games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering 70 carries for 386 yards, while adding 28 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns. The Toronto, Ontario native was named the club’s nominee for the most outstanding Canadian for the first time in his career.

“Daniel is a player that I’ve had the opportunity to coach in the past and I’m excited to have him back in Ottawa for the next two seasons,” said REDBLACKS head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “He is a relentless competitor, who helps lead both on and off the field. Daniel brings a physical edge to our run game, contributes on special teams and helps set the standard in the locker room with his work ethic. He’s the kind of player who fits in to what we’re building Ottawa and we’re thrilled to have him as a part of our club for the next two years.

The former Bryant University running back has played 71 games over his four seasons in the Canadian Football League with the REDBLACKS (2025) and Toronto Argonauts (2022-24), registering 189 carries for 989 yards and one touchdown, while adding 46 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

Adeboboye was acquired by the REDBLACKS in a trade with the Argos last January, in exchange for a conditional fifth round draft pick in the 2026 CFL draft. He was originally selected by Toronto in the second round, 15th overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, after playing 35 games over his four seasons at Bryant.