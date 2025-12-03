Riders sign receiver Collin Brunstein, running back Marcus Major Jr.

Brunstein (six-foot, 190 pounds) had a historic career at Illinois College, appearing in 40 games and becoming the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards (5,047) and touchdown receptions (77). His 77 receiving touchdowns also stand as the NCAA career record across all divisions. He finished his collegiate career ranked second in school history with 220 receptions.

As a senior in 2024, Brunstein had a record-breaking season recording 73 receptions for 1,540 yards and 27 touchdowns. His totals in receiving yards, touchdowns, and points scored (168) all led the country. His standout season saw him named a Second-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and earned him an invitation to the attend the Los Angeles Chargers’ Rookie Mini-Camp and the FBS Tropical Bowl.

The Jacksonville, Illinois, native also had a standout junior season in 2023, appearing in 11 games and earning First-Team All-Midwest Conference honours after posting 91 receptions for 2,200 yards and 31 touchdowns. His season led all levels of college football and set both Illinois College and Midwest Conference single-season records.

Major Jr. (six-foot, 220 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after spending a portion of the season on the clubs practice roster. Prior to the Riders, Major Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted, free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, attending training camp with the team.

Prior to turning pro, he spent his senior season (2024) at the University of Minnesota. He rushed 78 times that season for 371 yards and three touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown over 12 games played.

Before transferring to Minnesota, Major spent five seasons (2019–2023) at the University of Oklahoma, where he appeared in 35 games and rushed 194 times for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. His standout season came in 2022, when he carried the ball 56 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding eight receptions for 61 yards and one receiving touchdown.