Argos name John Hufnagel senior advisor to general manager and head coach

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday that Canadian Football Hall of Famer and five-time Grey Cup champion John Hufnagel has been hired as senior advisor to the general manager and head coach.

Hufnagel brings more than five decades of both CFL and NFL experience as a player, head coach, general manager and front office executive to the role. The Pennsylvania native played professionally in the NFL and CFL for 14 years before coaching for 28 years and an additional nine years in various front office positions. Hufnagel is a Super Bowl champion, a five-time Grey Cup champion, a two-time CFL Coach of the Year award winner, and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

“A legend is entering the building! John Hufnagel is one of the most respected and revered people in our game today and defines the meaning of ‘Hall of Famer’, as one of the few who can call himself both a Grey Cup and Super Bowl champion,” said Argonauts general manager Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons. “A leader and a winner, John will mentor both the head coach and general manager in his role as senior advisor, representing the team in league meetings, preparing for the combine, draft, pre-game preparations, post-game analysis and any additional needs that a football season might require. We will all benefit from John’s wealth of experience, wisdom and championship mentality.”

After a record-breaking career at Penn State as a quarterback, Hufnagel was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1973 and spent three years in Colorado. He would go on to play 12 years in the CFL with Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg. His coaching career began in 1987 with Saskatchewan as a player-coach, looking after the quarterbacks and receivers. ‘Huf’, as he is affectionately known, would spend the next seven years in Calgary as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach before his first head coaching position with the New Jersey Red Dogs of the Arena Football League in 1997.

Hufnagel would go on to coach quarterbacks in the NFL the next five seasons in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, and New England. He coached Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Tom Brady during that stretch, winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2003. Two seasons with the New York Giants as offensive coordinator followed before Hufnagel got his first crack at a CFL head coaching role with Calgary. He served as the Stampeders head coach and general manager from 2008 to 2015, at which point he continued to serve as the team’s GM until 2022.

Since then, Hufnagel has served as the Stampeders’ football operations assistant in 2023 and senior advisor in 2024. He was also the team’s president from 2016 to 2023. In his time in Calgary, the West Division team reached the Grey Cup six times, winning three times.

“It’s bittersweet to be parting ways with the Calgary Stampeders but at the same time I’m excited by the new opportunity that lies ahead,” said Hufnagel in a statement released by the Stampeders. “I’m very proud of what we accomplished in Calgary since my return to the organization in 2008 and I sincerely thank everyone who helped make that happen. I also thank Stampeders fans for always making me feel welcome and for their friendship over the years.”

“The Calgary Stampeders organization – and that very much includes myself – has been very fortunate to benefit from Huff’s wisdom and leadership,” said Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson. “I was hoping he would remain with the club but I respect his decision to pursue a new challenge and we wish him the best of luck. I know our fans join us in thanking Huff for everything he accomplished over the past 18 years and for the remarkable legacy he created.”