Bombers sign American defensive lineman Arnold Young

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the team has signed American defensive lineman Arnold Young.

Young (six-foot-four, 280 pounds) signs with the Bombers after two seasons with Montclair State (2023-2024), where he recorded 61 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 18 quarterback pressures and two fumble recoveries in 19 games.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 10 things we learned from the 2025 CFL season

» Who were the top 7 Canadian players in 2025?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

After his breakout 2024 season, Young finished as the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-NJAC, and an AP Division 3 All-American Second Team honouree.

Young also led the conference in tackles for loss (18.5), and sacks (10). He is the first Montclair State defensive lineman for be named an All-American since 1996.