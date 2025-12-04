REDBLACKS sign eight, including defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr.

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday they have signed eight players, including American defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr., American defensive back Iverson Brown, American defensive lineman Jessie Evans, American receiver Latreal Jones, American linebacker Jamie Pettway, American defensive lineman Ramon Puryear, American defensive lineman Tre’vonn Rybka, American defensive lineman Jelani Stafford.

Briggs most recently spent rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans. Prior to turning pro, he suited up in 13 games in his lone season at Illinois (2024), posting 39 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Kissimmee, Florida native began his collegiate career at Florida State where he played 31 games over four seasons (2018-23), registering 47 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Brown attended rookie mini-camp with the Cleveland Browns (2025) after wrapping up his collegiate career at Southern Illinois. He played 25 games over two seasons with the Salukis (2023-24), registering 110 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He began his collegiate career at Illinois State, where he played 32 games over four seasons (2018-21), registering 83 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.