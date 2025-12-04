Stamps extend National offensive lineman Bryce Bell

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Thursday they have extended National offensive lineman Bryce Bell. A member of the Red and White since 2021, Bell had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

A second-round selection out of Wilfrid Laurier University in the 2021 draft, the versatile Bell has made starts at tackle, guard and centre over his five seasons with the Stampeders. He was Calgary’s starting centre at the beginning of the 2025 campaign before being sidelined by a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 2.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 10 things we learned from the 2025 CFL season

» Who were the top 7 Canadian players in 2025?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

“Bryce is a guy we drafted and when healthy, he’s been a big part of our success,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “Bryce makes us better and we’re looking forward to having him come back strong in 2026. With his versatility, we expect to have great competition at offensive line during training camp.”

Bell has played 55 regular season games and made 32 starts with the Stampeders and has also suited up for three playoff contests.

“Calgary has been my home for the past five years and I’ve fallen in love with the team and with the city,” said Bell. “Winning the Grey Cup is always the goal and to have the chance to do that at home in 2026 is super exciting. I can’t wait to be back.”