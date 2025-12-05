TORONTO — We are quickly closing in on one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the CFL calendar.

Free Agency arrives Feb. 10 at noon ET, as contracts are set to expire, signalling plenty of movement on the way.

While some of the players listed will sign extensions, it’s time to release our annual list of the top 30 pending free agents.

The ranking was determined by a panel of CFL.ca staff and analysts, taking into account age, production, national status and position scarcity. It assumes players are testing free agency and avoids taking into account NFL potential, the possibility of retirement or the odds of signing a contract extension.

Finally, note that the players listed are only those whose contracts will expire on Feb. 10, not those who have been released.

Without further delay, here are CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents:

*Indicates national status.

30

DOHNTE MEYERS

REC | SSK

THE LOW DOWN Dohnte Meyers broke out as a receiving option in 2025, posting 65 catches for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns, putting him among the top receivers by yardage and scoring. Still only 25 years old, Meyers’ speed and playmaking ability, combined with a strong statistical year, make him a compelling high-upside receiver entering free agency.

29

DERRICK MONCRIEF

DB/LB | CGY THE LOW DOWN Derrick Moncrief’s first year in Calgary helped transform the Red and White defence. Moncrief’s presence was a big reason why the Stampeders finished second in points per game allowed (23.1), behind only Saskatchewan (22.7). The veteran appeared in all 18 games for the Stamps, registering 67 defensive tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a defensive score. Teams chasing versatility and leadership would do well to add Moncrief should he decide to test the free agency waters.

28

REDHA KRAMDI*

DB/LB | WPG THE LOW DOWN Redha Kramdi quietly enjoyed another good season in 2025, posting 47 defensive tackles and adding an interception and a forced fumble, while showing strong all-around play that earned him recognition among top Canadian defenders. According to PFF, Kremdi was fifth among all defenders in run stopping, while grading in the top 25 in coverage. While not flashy, his consistency and versatility, ability to cover, support the run, and occasionally create turnovers, make him a high-floor potential free-agent option for clubs seeking a dependable, National-ratio defender.

27

TIM WHITE

REC | HAM THE LOW DOWN Tim White delivered yet another 1,000-yard season in 2025, his fourth-straight. White finished 2025 with 84 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns. He might not have led the league as he once did (2023), but his production and consistency give him strong value as a veteran middle-of-the-field receiver, a safe bet for teams wanting a proven track record of success at receiver.

26

CLARENCE HICKS

DL | CGY THE LOW DOWN Clarence Hicks posted 12 sacks in 2025, placing him third in sacks behind Most Outstanding Defensive Player finalists Mathieu Betts and Julian Howsare. The soon-to-be 27-year-old also finished the season ranked third in pressures (65), according to PFF. Given his proven ability to generate pressure consistently, Hicks looks like one of the more impactful defensive linemen that could be available come free agency.

25

JUSTIN HARDY

REC | OTT THE LOW DOWN Justin Hardy delivered another dependable season in 2025: 78 receptions for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking among the top receivers in the East. Hardy remains a reliable veteran presence (three straight 1,000-yard seasons) and his polished route-running, sure hands, and a safe baseline of production can be an asset to any quarterback. For teams seeking to stabilize the receiver corps, Hardy brings reliability and experience.

24

STAVROS KATSANTONIS*

DB | HAM THE LOW DOWN Stavros Katsantonis matched teammate Jamal Peters with six interceptions in 2025, tying for the league high with Peters and three other players. That production, combined with steady tackling and coverage instincts, helped Katsantonis earn his first All-CFL recognition at safety, and makes him a strong defensive back target for clubs seeking a proven National playmaker in the secondary.

23

C.J. REAVIS

DB | SSK THE LOW DOWN C.J. Reavis’ stats don’t jump out of the page, but make no mistake, the versatile defender was a key piece in Saskatchewan’s championship defence. A 2025 All-CFL pick at cover linebacker, Reavis was a consistent, versatile presence for the Riders in 2025. For a team looking to upgrade their defence, the back-to-back All-CFL defender offers flexibility and multi-role capability that will make him a steady pickup in free agency.

22

JAMAL PETERS

DB | HAM THE LOW DOWN Jamal Peters was once again among the league’s most opportunistic defensive backs in 2025, grabbing six interceptions, which tied him for the CFL lead. That kind of ball-hawking skills, along with his size, length and coverage versatility, makes him a very attractive potential free agent target for any team needing a playmaking corner.

21

AJ OUELLETTE

RB | SSK THE LOW DOWN AJ Ouellette posted one of the strongest 2025 rushing seasons in the CFL, finishing the year second in rushing yards (1,222) and and seventh in touchdowns (eight). That’s not all, however, as the tailback was instrumental in helping the Roughriders capture the 112th Grey Cup, rushing 34 times for 196 yards and a touchdown in two games combined (Western Final, Grey Cup), while also adding three catches for 45 yards. Ouellette’s combination of efficiency and championship experience makes him a desirable choice should he reach free agency.

20

JAMES BUTLER

RB | BC THE LOW DOWN James Butler returned to BC in 2025 and again shouldered a heavy load, carrying 229 times for 1,213 yards, good for third in the CFL, while also adding 11 rushing touchdowns, tying for the league lead. Butler also chipped in as a receiver (46 catches for 439 yards), showing a two-dimensional skill set that kept BC’s offence balanced all season. When you combine his durability, yardage and short-yardage effectiveness, Butler remains one of the most valuable backs heading into free agency.

19

DEDRICK MILLS

RB | CGY THE LOW DOWN Dedrick Mills powered his way to the CFL rushing title with 1,409 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 292 yards as a receiver. His dominant season secured a 2025 All-CFL selection and re-established him as one of the league’s elite backs. Any offence seeking a true workhorse will have Mills at or near the top of its target list.

18

ADARIUS PICKETT

DB/LB | OTT THE LOW DOWN Adarius Pickett is one of the most versatile defenders in the entire CFL. Whether blitzing, tackling or covering, Pickett’s impact was felt on a weekly basis for the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The veteran appeared in all 18 games and recorded 84 defensive tackles, two sacks and one interception. If available, Pickett could draw interest for both his ability to play multiple positions and his play-making ability.

17

JACOB BRAMMER

OL | SSK THE LOW DOWN Jacob Brammer’s progress was one of Saskatchewan’s quieter success stories. The 26-year-old logged important starts across multiple positions, showing improvement in both technique and physicality as the season went on. His versatility and high-level of play earned him All-CFL recognition at guard. Teams looking for a developing young lineman with starting experience will see strong value here.

16

KEESEAN JOHNSON

REC | SSK THE LOW DOWN KeeSean Johnson took a major step forward in 2025, emerging as a true number one option for Saskatchewan. His 86 catches for 1,159 yards earned him a spot on the 2025 All-CFL team, highlighting his reliability, route running and ability to win in traffic. With his breakout season now on record, Johnson becomes one of the premier receiving options if available.

15

WYNTON MCMANIS

LB | TOR THE LOW DOWN Wynton McManis continued to be the heartbeat of Toronto’s defence, showing the range and physical instincts that made him one of the league’s most respected linebackers. He remained among the Argonauts’ leaders in tackles and impact plays, often setting the tone with his downhill style, but had to deal with injuries in 2025. Despite only appearing in 13 games, McManis earned 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two picks and a forced fumble for the Double Blue last season. His reputation as a proven, high-end defender is well established.

14

JARELL BROXTON

OL | BC THE LOW DOWN Jarrel Broxton once again anchored the edge for BC, starting 16 games and providing stability for one of the league’s most dynamic offences. His strong season earned him All-CFL recognition at left offensive tackle, with his work in pass protection standing out. Pro Football Focus also graded Broxton as the top player in pass protection in 2025. Experienced tackles with consistent tape are hard to find, making Broxton a valuable piece on this year’s market.

13

JAYLON HUTCHINGS

DL | CGY THE LOW DOWN A breakout campaign earned Jaylon Hutchings a spot on the 2025 All-CFL team, and for good reason. The Stampeders interior defender posted eight sacks and 39 tackles while consistently controlling the line of scrimmage. His combination of power, leverage and finishing ability made him one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the league this season.

12

MALIK CARNEY

DL | SSK THE LOW DOWN Malik Carney gave Saskatchewan a steady source of pressure off the edge, recording eight sacks and repeatedly affecting the pocket with his relentless motor. His ability to win with effort and technique made him a natural fit in the Roughriders’ aggressive front. Carney’s production and versatility across the line should keep him in demand if he hits free agency.

11

CODY FAJARDO

QB | EDM THE LOW DOWN Cody Fajardo provided stability during an important stretch for the Elks, guiding a young roster with veteran decision making and accuracy. He posted a solid statistical year, he finished second in completion percentage (73.2) while throwing for 3,408 yards and 14 touchdowns, keeping Edmonton competitive late into the year. Teams searching for an experienced starter or a proven bridge quarterback will have him near the top of their list.

10

NIC DEMSKI*

REC | WPG THE LOW DOWN Nic Demski delivered another productive season in Winnipeg’s attack, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. His versatility continues to be a strength, lining up in multiple spots and creating matchup problems with his blend of physicality and quickness. Even without All-CFL honours this year, Demski remained one of the league’s steadiest National pass-catchers and a reliable option in high-leverage moments.

9

DARNELL SANKEY

LB | MTL THE LOW DOWN Darnell Sankey brings leadership and a championship mindset to any team he is on, and should he decide to test the free agency waters, he will have plenty of suitors waiting to offer him a contract. He was named to the All-CFL team for the second straight season in 2025, finishing third overall with 103 defensive plays. With two quarterback sacks, five pass knockdowns, three tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and an interception that sealed the Eastern Semi-Final, Sankey is the epitome of consistency.

8

JULIAN HOWSARE

DL | HAM THE LOW DOWN Julian Howsare is one of the most dominant defensive ends in the Canadian Football League. He finished second in sacks (13), but even more important, he was constantly disrupting quarterbacks. Howsare finished the regular season with 75 pressures, the most among defensive lineman, according to PFF, and had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a pick-six. 2025 saw Howsare return to Hamilton following a two-year stint in Calgary after signing as a free agent with the Stamps in 2023. Will he test the open market yet again and join a new team for 2026? Or will Hamilton do what they can to keep the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in house?

7

JERMARCUS HARDRICK

OL | SSK THE LOW DOWN Jermarcus Hardrick more than earned this year’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award. He anchored a dominant run game in Saskatchewan, one of which saw AJ Ouellette rush for 1,222 yards, and according to PFF, he had a 85.5 run-blocking grade and recorded 46 positively graded run-blocking plays, the most among offensive tackles. He was excellent in pass protection, too, allowing just 17 total pressures on 579 pass-blocking snaps, the second-best rate among CFL tackles, according to PFF. He also led all offensive linemen with only six quarterback hurries, and earned a 98.4 per cent pass-blocking efficiency rating. Will Hardrick decide to take his talents elsewhere? Or will he remain with the Riders to try to go back-to-back in 2026?

6

A.J. ALLEN*

LB | SSK THE LOW DOWN If you didn’t know A.J. Allen before, his 2025 season should be enough for him to become a household name. The Burlington, Ontario native filled the stat sheet this season, making plenty of big plays in crunch time situations. He ended the regular season with 109 total defensive plays, tied for sixth with Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette. Allen had 87 tackles on defence and another four on special teams, three interceptions, five pass knockdowns, and three forced fumbles. The WILL linebacker also played behind the line of scrimmage, sacking quarterbacks four times and adding three tackles for loss. If he doesn’t remain with the Riders, any defence looking for a sideline-to-sideline playmaker would be happy to have Allen’s services on their side.

5

BRANDON REVENBERG*

OL | HAM THE LOW DOWN Brandon Revenberg earned All-CFL honours for the fifth time in 2025, after earning the nod in 2018-19, 2021-22. He helped pave the way for Bo Levi Mitchell to lead the CFL in passing yards (5,296) and touchdowns (36) and helped Greg Bell rush for 1,038 yards. Revenberg was this year’s East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, the fourth time he’s earned that accolade (2018, 2021-22). The offensive guard been a mainstay in Hamilton for his entire CFL career, joining the Tabbies in 2016, but will he decide to take his talents elsewhere in 2026?

4

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL*

DB | SSK THE LOW DOWN Tevaughn Campbell returned from a six-year absence in the CFL and reminded everyone exactly why he was one of the best defensive backs in the league. He tied for the league-lead in interceptions in the regular season (six) and tallied a fumble recovery and defensive major score. But it was his performance in the 112th Grey Cup that really put the cherry on top. It was Campbell who forced Shea Patterson to fumble on the goal line in the dying minutes of the game, all but sealing the win for his Roughriders. A ratio breaker and the ability to read quarterbacks, jump routes, and rally to the football, Campbell would immediately upgrade any team’s secondary if he hits the open market in February.

3

SAMUEL EMILUS*

REC | SSK THE LOW DOWN Samuel Emilus only played in seven games in 2025, but that shouldn’t deter any teams from wanting to add him to their roster should he hit free agency. The pass-catcher impressed down the stretch of the year, hauling in a season-best 142 yards in Week 19, before catching 100 yards in the Western Final. His best outing of the year came when it mattered most: the 112th Grey Cup. Emilus hauled in all 11 passes thrown his way for 108 yards, earning him the title of the game’s Most Valuable Canadian on his way to lifting the trophy. After back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns in 2023 and 2024, and a National passport in his pocket, the 28-year-old would be an excellent addition to any team looking for a reliable, deep threat, if he tests the waters.

2

BO LEVI MITCHELL

QB | HAM THE LOW DOWN Bo Levi Mitchell earned the East Division MOP nod in 2025, and for good reason. He led the CFL in passing yards (5,296) and passing touchdowns (36) while throwing just 11 interceptions. The 35-year-old led his Tiger-Cats to the top of the East Division before ultimately falling to the Alouettes in the Eastern Final. Will Mitchell decide to stay with Hamilton so he can try again to bring the Tabbies to the Grey Cup? Or will he test the market to see who else wants to reel in a Grey Cup-winning pivot? Only time will tell.