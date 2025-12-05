REDBLACKS extend National linebacker James Peter

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday that the football club has extended National linebacker James Peter.

Peter was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» 3 top pending free agents from every West Division team

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 10 things we learned from the 2025 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Peter, 26, played 17 games for the REDBLACKS last season, registering 24 total tackles, including 19 special teams tackles. The Ottawa, Ontario native has suited up in 42 games over his three seasons with the REDBLACKS, registering 39 total tackles, with 34 special teams tackles and one forced fumble.

After a successful career at the University of Ottawa, Peter was selected by his hometown REDBLACKS in the second round, 12th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft.