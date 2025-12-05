Riders sign quarterback Tommy Stevens to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Tommy Stevens to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Stevens was set to become a free agent in February. The Riders also signed their starting quarterback, Trevor Harris, to a one-year on Thursday.

Stevens returns to the Green and White after scoring two pivotal touchdowns in the Roughriders’ 2025 Grey Cup victory, tying the Riders’ single-game Grey Cup record set by Kory Sheets and Geroy Simon in 2013.

Stevens suited up for 14 regular season games in 2025, gaining 183 yards on 50 carries and scoring five touchdowns. He produced first-down yardage on 33 of 36 of his short-yardage rushes during the regular season, for a conversion rate of 91.7 per cent. Needing a total of 41 yards on those 36 plays, he gained 107 yards — more than two-and-a-half times the distance required to move the chains.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Stevens spent three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He appeared in 52 games, excelling as a short yardage quarterback while earning 685 rushing yards on 160 carries and scoring 25 touchdowns. In 2024, he was utilized in 31 third-and-short situations and successfully converted on 30 of those assignments — with 26 rushing first downs, a 24-yard completion, and three touchdowns. Stevens scored three rushing touchdowns in Week 11 against Ottawa and in Week 16 against Saskatchewan rushed 69 yards to the end zone. By the end of the season, he led the CFL (alongside Chris Streveler) with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to becoming a CFLer, Stevens was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round, 240th overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft and converted to a tight end. Stevens spent most of the 2020 season on the team’s practice roster. He went on to spend time with the Carolina Panthers, suiting up for one game as a quarterback and rushing for 24 yards, before joining the New York Giants in 2021.

Collegiately, Stevens played his senior season (2019) at Mississippi State, starting in all nine games he played. He threw for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also earning 381 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and an invite to the 2020 East-West Shrine Game. Prior to becoming a Bulldog, the Indianapolis native spent three seasons (2016-18) at Penn State. Over three seasons he completed 41 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while also registering 76 carries for 506 yards and eight touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2017, the versatile Stevens also lined up at receiver, making 14 catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.