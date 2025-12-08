9 top Canadian pending free agents

What a year it was for the Canadian talent across the CFL in 2025.

With the current climate of short contract cycles, each and every year we end up with a plethora of Canucks up for grabs in the free agency freewheeling of winter entertainment.

RELATED

Most of the names below are a top priority for their club to bring back, and as any true CFL fan knows, most of them, importantly, WANT to be back where they spent last season.

However, there is always an outside chance a move to new surroundings could improve a role, fit, situation, or general happiness meaning these names are high and mighty in the Canadian free agency pool.

SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | RUNNING BACK

Sean Thomas Erlington's through and Alouettes make it a 5 point game!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+#CFL pic.twitter.com/DQfCwNVzne — CFL (@CFL) July 18, 2025

I’ve been a fan of Sean Thomas Erlington for over a decade now since he beat my McMaster team in the 2014 Vanier Cup.

He runs as hard today as he did back then and, when healthy, has given both Hamilton and Montreal a stellar option in the backfield who has a true three-facet game worthy of high praise.

I’d like to see him come back to Montreal and pick up where he left off before injuries struck in 2025, but anything is possible.

DAVID UNGERER III | RECEIVER

TOUCHDOWN ARGOS! David Ungerer III punches it in for the major!

📅: Ticats vs. @TorontoArgos LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/sGVUd9OFBZ — CFL (@CFL) October 4, 2025

A relentlessly competitive pass-catcher who works his backside off blocking for teammates, David Ungerer III has really hit his stride since making the jump from Hamilton to Toronto in free agency.

The question now becomes where will his tenacity and work ethic be most financially appreciated?

BRANDON REVENBERG | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Brandon Revenberg is the best at what he does and “Rev” ain’t going nowhere because Hamilton knows that and will make sure he is properly compensated to be a Tiger-Cats legend for life.

My bigger question is when the voters will finally give him the respect he’s been due for years as the CFL’s top offensive lineman.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK

Speaking of the best, Brady Oliveira is at an intriguing point in his CFL career as he weighs the balance of home with the offence currently employed in Winnipeg, what playing elsewhere would look like and what he wants his legacy to be.

Wherever he lands, we all know the impact he makes snap-to-snap as the game’s best Canadian back.

MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY | DEFENSIVE BACK

Marc-Antoine Dequoy swoops in for the blocked punt, sticks with it and scores the TD! 😮‍💨

📆: REDBLACKS vs. @MTLAlouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/0oy0r7kh3R — CFL (@CFL) October 13, 2025

How are there this many superstars up for grabs?!

Marc-Antoine Dequoy is on the shortlist of my favourite players to watch live each season, and it’s hard to ever imagine him wearing anything other than Montreal red, white and blue.

The fantasy football scenario of placing him on other rosters is endlessly entertaining, but don’t bet on it.

NIC DEMSKI | RECEIVER

See ‘Brady Oliveira’ above.

The difference here being Nic Demski’s veteran savvy and multiple uses could completely open any team’s playbook. Can you imagine him in BC with Rourke or what Bo Levi Mitchell could do with Demski?!

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER

Season after season, Samuel Emilus is gaining more and more respect from people across the CFL, the defences who face him weekly, and the man writing this article.

He’s been a great piece in the Saskatchewan offence, but what would it look like elsewhere? In the question of fit and system, I could see him taking a raise to join a Western foe like Edmonton or Calgary to upgrade their consistency at the all-important Canadian pass-catcher position.

BEN HLADIK | LINEBACKER

THAT'S A SAFETY! Canadian Ben Hladik loops around and gets to Cody Fajardo!

🗓️: Elks vs. @BCLions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/zitJRtz0c5 — CFL (@CFL) October 18, 2025

Ben Hladik is an absolute beast in the middle of the defence and has a brain that matches his incredible athleticism.

The former UBC Thunderbird was signed by the Lions and has never left. I’m not sure if this is the time that changes, but he needs to be included in this list.

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DEFENSIVE BACK

Stavros Katsantonis plays downhill in the running game, sideline-to-sideline tracking down deep pass attempts and is always near the football regardless of down, distance, or game situation.

Stavros has reached the upper echelon of CFL free safety play and will remain there for some time to come.