Alouettes sign American defensive back Faion Hicks

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday the signing of American defensive back Faion Hicks through 2027.

Hicks (five-foot-10, 192 pounds) was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. In two games, he made one tackle and assisted one.

The 28-year-old totaled 107 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception in four years (39 games) with the Wisconsin University Badgers.

The native of Pembroke Pines, FL was also part of New Orleans, Cleveland and Seattle organisations in the NFL. In 2025, he played with the Baltimore Stallions in the UFL.