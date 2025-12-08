Elks extend National kicker Vincent Blanchard

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have extended National kicker Vincent Blanchard through the 2026 season, the club announced Monday.

Blanchard (six-foot-one, 210 ounds) reups with the Green and Gold after a rookie season that saw the Elks kicker emerge as one of the top young placekickers in Canadian Football.

“I’m happy to sign my extension in Edmonton and to be a part of this organization.” Blanchard said. “I want to thank the organization for believing in me and I’m proud to be able to work for this coaching staff as we re-establish the culture in Edmonton. I really wanted to be part of the change.”

“We saw a lot positivity with team and we just want to continue to build on that positive energy. If we continue to believe in each other and everybody here, great things will come.”

The 27-year-old was one of just three kickers under the age of 33 to attempt a field goal in the CFL in 2025, joining Marc Liegghio (HAM) and Michael Hughes (SSK).

Last season with the Elks, Blanchard connected on 78.8 per cent of his field goals (35 of 45) in 2025 — setting a career long of 52 yards in Week 13 against Calgary — ​ while converting on 39 of 40 extra points. The Quebec City, QC product was originally a fourth-round selection (31st overall) in 2024 CFL Draft by the Elks out of Laval.

At the collegiate level, Blanchard was named a second-team All-Canadian in 2023 after converting 94 per cent of his field goals, and he was a member of the Rouge et Or’s Vanier Cup championship in 2022. Blanchard also attended New England Patriots rookie minicamp prior to joining the Elks.