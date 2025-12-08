MMQB: 4 impactful free agency extensions so far

It didn’t take long for the names to start coming off the board, did it?

Only a few weeks into the off-season, we’re already starting to see pending free agents sign extensions. And there’s none more significant than Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris, who surprised absolutely no one when he signed a one-year extension late last week.

Turning 40 before the start of next season, retirement was a consideration for Harris. But very shortly after being named 112th Grey Cup MVP, indications started pointing firmly towards a return for Harris. And with the season he’s coming off, you can understand why one of the most accurate passers in league history wants to give it another go.

“It was one of those things that felt like a no brainer,” Harris said last week. “I just wanted to make sure the motivation is there and the drive is there. And it is. So why not? Let’s go.”

Turns out a motivated Harris isn’t a good thing for the rest of the league.

Harris led the CFL by completing 73.6 per cent of his passes last season to go along with 4,549 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and a 110.7 quarterback rating. He was also spectacular in a pair of playoff starts, completing 75.3 per cent of his passes for 607 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Getting Harris signed was a crucial first off-season domino to fall in Saskatchewan. It’s a clear indication the Roughriders are ready to run it back for a shot at back-to-back titles and will undoubtedly impact other free agent decisions.

From decisions on Samuel Emilus to KeeSean Johnson and AJ Ouellette on offence to defensive playmakers like Malik Carney and Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan has plenty of work ahead. But getting an early (and positive) answer from Harris sets the tone for the rest of the winter in Regina.

Here are three more extensions already in the books you just love to see.

KEON HATCHER SR. | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

The league’s leading receiver in 2025 is back after signing a two-year extension last week. Hatcher finished first overall last season with 1,688 receiving yards, 145 targets, and 102 receptions while tying for second at nine touchdowns.

And maybe most important is what it means for quarterback Nathan Rourke. The reigning Most Outstanding Player now has his two favourite targets in the fold for next season, with Hatcher extended and Justin McInnis already under contract. I don’t think it’ll surprise anyone to see BC repeat as the league’s top passing offence in 2026.

BRANDON BARLOW | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

Last season didn’t go according to plan in Edmonton. But if the Elks are going to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, getting Brandon Barlow under contract is a good starting point. Coming off his first year in Edmonton as a free agent signing last year, Barlow was a quietly effective edge rusher in 2025.

Ranked sixth among all defensive ends at Pro Football Focus, Barlow posted modest counting totals with 35 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. Appearing in all 18 games, Barlow was a driving force up front and helped open doors for newcomer Noah Taylor on the other side. With Taylor also signing an extension last week, he and Barlow have a chance to build their dynamic duo for another year.

PIER-OLIVIER LESTAGE | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | MONTREAL ALOUETTTES

Pier-Olivier Lestage was originally one of my top three Montreal players in our look at East Division pending free agents last week. But before the piece could be published, he and receiver Tyson Philpot signed new deals as the Alouettes look to build on their outstanding 2025 campaign. Luckily, we can give him a little love now.

Always steady as a rock, Lestage was an integral piece of one of the league’s top offensive lines last year. Teamed with left tackle Nick Callender protecting quarterback Davis Alexander’s blind side, Lestage helped the Als finish second overall by allowing just 26 sacks. Lestage also earned East Division All-CFL honours for the first time and finished as PFF’s top ranked left guard.

QUICK HITS

It sure is weird seeing John Hufnagel associated with any team other than the Calgary Stampeders. But, after 17 years in Red and White, Hufnagel joined the Argos last week as a special advisor to the general manager and head coach. And for a Toronto team starting a new era, I can’t think of a better guy to bring in than Hufnagel.

After all, Hufnagel owns one of the best player procurement resumes in league history. Just think of the league stars who started their journey with Hufnagel in Calgary. We’re talking names like Bo Levi Mitchell, Stanley Bryant, Tevaughn Campbell, Mike Rose, Jameer Thurman, among others…and that’s only last season. And, with a first-time head coach taking over in Mike Miller, there’s just no downside in adding Hufnagel’s decades of football experience.

Finally, we just missed on our guess for the number one spot on this year’s list of the top 30 pending free agents. We predicted Hamilton’s Mitchell, who ended up number two behind Winnipeg tailback Brady Oliveira. Go check it out, because if last week was any indication, those names will start getting ticked off in short order.