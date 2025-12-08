REDBLACKS extend National linebacker Lucas Cormier

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that the football club has extended National linebacker Lucas Cormier.

Cormier was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 24-year-old has played 24 games over his three seasons in the CFL, all with the REDBLACKS (2023-25). Over his time in the nation’s capital, he has totalled 52 tackles, with 35 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one interception.

The Mount Allison product led all REDBLACKS nationals in total tackles (40), defensive tackles (32) and tackles for loss (four) in 2025, also adding a sack and an interception.

The Sackville, New Brunswick native was originally selected by Ottawa in the second round, 10th overall in the 2023 CFL Draft after playing 21 games over three seasons at Mount Allison.