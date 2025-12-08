Stamps extend National receiver Clark Barnes

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended National receiver Clark Barnes, the team announced on Monday. The University of Guelph product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Barnes was a third-round selection by the Red and White in the 2023 draft and he has played 39 games over three seasons, accumulating 104 career catches for 1,425 yards and seven touchdowns.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» 3 top pending free agents from every West Division team

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In 2025, Barnes had a career-high 601 receiving yards with 35 receptions and two touchdowns in 14 regular-season contests. He added four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Western Semi-Final.

“Clark has made steady progress over the course of his young career and is a dangerous deep threat for our offence,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “With three seasons of experience under his belt, we look forward to continued development and to see him to raise his play to an even higher level in 2026.”

Barnes expressed his pleasure to be remaining in Calgary, particularly with the Grey Cup game being played at McMahon Stadium in 2026.

“I’m glad to be back and I’m looking forward to the season,” said Barnes. “Let’s go win this thing at home this year.”