5 potential landing spots for Brady Oliveira

Brady Oliveira is already a legend in CFL history.

Far too often we wait to crown people who have positively affected the history of our game until they’re done, or close to done, playing.

That’s not the case with Oliveira, who is already the CFL’s eighth-leading Canadian rusher and sits just over 1,000 yards behind slotting into third on the big list behind just Andrew Harris and Normie Kwong, both of whom are Canadian football royalty.

In 2026 Oliveira will likely secure his fifth 1,000-yard season, tying him with Harris for the all-time Canadian career record. The question becomes where will he do it? Let’s begin in the most logical of places.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 10 players missing from CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list

» More 2026 free agency news, insights and analysis

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The hometown discount is gone after the two-year deal he took in 2024 has expired and Oliveira feels, rightfully, at age 28 that it’s time to cash in on his hard work, dependability and rugged playing style. The question now becomes if the hometown heartstrings and game after game after game of adoring sellout crowds in Manitoba will draw Brady back.

Oliveira, 2024’s Most Outstanding Player and back-to-back top Canadian, rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the fourth consecutive season. He had 201 carries for 1,163 yards and three touchdowns, plus career-highs of 61 catches for 546 yards. Despite all this, there was obvious frustration down the stretch and in the Bombers’ Eastern Semi-Final loss at Montreal as the Blue and Gold struggled to establish their usual offensive rhythms and identity for more than a quarter or two at a time.

“He’s arguably the best tailback in the league,” said head coach Mike O’Shea after the season concluded. “We love his style, we love the way he plays, hometown kid — not that that even matters. He’s just really, really good, so (extending Oliveira) would obviously be a priority.”

What it comes down to for Brady, in his own words, is where he has the best chance to win a Grey Cup, preferably several, before his days of pounding the rock are over and he moves onto what will unquestionably be just as brilliant a post-playing career as his on-field days based on the way he carries himself and the causes he champions.

Is Winnipeg the right place to achieve his dreams? To me, there’s a direct line to be drawn between roster construction, offensive philosophy and Brady’s fit in the middle of it all. Time will tell as the days roll on and we see press releases from Winnipeg answering all this and more, but this is really the first time the threat of Oliveira leaving feels possible.

BC LIONS

Let the speculation begin.

Could you really pair two Most Outstanding Canadians together in the backfield after paying receiver Keon Hatcher Sr.? It’s fun to dream, but I don’t see the books, so all I have to work off of is the big offer BC made to Oliveira a couple years ago.

After the season Brady stated, “I’ve got a lot of tread left, the arrow is still pointing up. I’m 28 years old and I’ve got a lot left in me and I know I can make a massive impact and I just want to win a championship.”

Can you imagine the backfield breathing fire as Rourke and Oliveira stood side-by-side in their quest for Canada’s top team prize? It would be quite the visual and story.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa REDBLACKS extended Canadian Daniel Adeboboye and the duo would be an excellent 1-2 punch for the franchise looking to re-energize their fanbase after a lacklustre 2025 season.

Add in Dru Brown having some experience with Brady during his tenure in Winnipeg, and the short list of speculation should include Ottawa in one way or another.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Would he want to move to Toronto, leaving Zach Collaros and the Bombers much-respected culture? I have serious doubts about this and more, but what can’t be called into question is that Oliveira rushed for 1,163 yards and three touchdowns to lead the league at 5.8 yards per carry, while adding 61 catches for 546 yards, marking new career-highs as a receiver.

For a team in transition with new head coach Mike Miller, the Argonauts could add one of the CFL’s most marketable players and create stability in a running back room that was anything but sturdy last season.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

They offered big money in 2024, and that was before the late Ted Goveia moved a significant portion of the Winnipeg mindset through free agency to Hamilton.

Greg Bell had a great year, there really is no need to create change here, but one has to wonder if the Tiger-Cats will come calling again this time around.